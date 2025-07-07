"I broke my beard!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1096 (Monday, July 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 7, 2025, are now available. Each of these challenges is intricately connected to the champions from League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1096th edition of LoLdle is:

"I broke my beard!"

Garen, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1096th edition (July 7, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 7, 2025, are:

Classic : Garen

: Garen Quote : Ornn

: Ornn Ability : Xerath; Bonus : Q (Arcanopulse)

: Xerath; : Q (Arcanopulse) Emoji : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Splash Art: Gangplank; Bonus: Spooky Gangplank

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 7, 2025, is Garen. In the Quote puzzle, the clue relates to Ornn, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Xerath's Q ability, known as "Arcanopulse." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Tahm Kench, and the associated Splash Art showcases Gangplank's Spooky skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1095 (July 6) : Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona

: Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona LoLdle 1094 (July 5) : Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel

: Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel LoLdle 1093 (July 4) : Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri

: Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

: Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego LoLdle 1089 (June 30) : Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

: Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

The answers to the 1097th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 8, 2025.

