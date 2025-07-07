"I broke my beard!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1096 (Monday, July 7, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 7, 2025, are now available. Each of these challenges is intricately connected to the champions from League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1096th edition of LoLdle is:
"I broke my beard!"
Garen, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1096th edition (July 7, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 7, 2025, are:
- Classic: Garen
- Quote: Ornn
- Ability: Xerath; Bonus: Q (Arcanopulse)
- Emoji: Tahm Kench
- Splash Art: Gangplank; Bonus: Spooky Gangplank
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 7, 2025, is Garen. In the Quote puzzle, the clue relates to Ornn, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Xerath's Q ability, known as "Arcanopulse." The Emoji puzzle pertains to Tahm Kench, and the associated Splash Art showcases Gangplank's Spooky skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1095 (July 6): Yorick, Ahri, Alistar, Tristana, Leona
- LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
The answers to the 1097th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 8, 2025.
