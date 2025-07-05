  • home icon
  • "Tell me a secret": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1095 (Sunday, July 6, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 05, 2025 22:00 GMT
Pool Party Leona in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
The LoLdle answers for July 6, 2025, are now available. All of the puzzles are intricately linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively solve these challenges, players must possess a thorough knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1095th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Tell me a secret"

Yorick, Ahri, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1095th edition (July 6, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 6, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Yorick
  • Quote: Ahri
  • Ability: Alistar; Bonus: R (Unbreakable Will)
  • Emoji: Tristana
  • Splash Art: Leona; Bonus: Pool Party Leona

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 6, 2025, is Yorick. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Ahri, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Alistar's R ability, referred to as "Unbreakable Will." As for the Emoji puzzle, it relates to Tristana, and the corresponding Splash Art features Leona's Pool Party skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1094 (July 5): Rammus, Rumble, Akshan, Skarner, Mel
  • LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
  • LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
  • LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
  • LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
  • LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
  • LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
  • LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
The answers to the 1096th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 7, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
