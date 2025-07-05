"Hot hot hot hot hot hot hot!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1094 (Saturday, July 5, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 5, 2025, are now available. The puzzles presented today are intricately connected to the champions from League of Legends. To successfully resolve these challenges, players are required to have a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1094th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Hot hot hot hot hot hot hot! Ooh, aah!"
Rammus, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1094th edition (July 5, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 5, 2025, are:
- Classic: Rammus
- Quote: Rumble
- Ability: Akshan; Bonus: E (Heroic Swing)
- Emoji: Skarner
- Splash Art: Mel; Bonus: Arcane Councilor Mel
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 5, 2025, is Rammus. The hint given in the Quote puzzle relates to Rumble, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Akshan's E ability, known as "Heroic Swing." Concerning the Emoji puzzle, it pertains to Skarner, with the associated Splash Art depicting Mel's Arcane Councilor skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1093 (July 4): Tahm Kench, Rengar, Gragas, Rumble, Naafiri
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
The answers to the 1095th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 6, 2025.
