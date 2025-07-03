"A true hunter never rests": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1093 (Friday, July 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 4, 2025, are now available. The challenges featured in LoLdle are closely linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess in-depth knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1093rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"A true hunter never rests"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Tahm Kench, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1093rd edition (July 4, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 4, 2025, are:
- Classic: Tahm Kench
- Quote: Rengar
- Ability: Gragas; Bonus: E (Body Slam)
- Emoji: Rumble
- Splash Art: Naafiri; Bonus: Default Naafiri
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 4, 2025, is Tahm Kench. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Rengar, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungler role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Gragas' E ability, referred to as "Body Slam." The Emoji puzzle is connected to Rumble, with the corresponding Splash Art featuring Naafiri's Default skin.
Also read: League of Legends MSI 2025 Bracket Stage
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1092 (July 3): Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante
- LoLdle 1091 (July 2): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
- LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
The answers to the 1094th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 5, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.