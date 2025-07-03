"A true hunter never rests": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1093 (Friday, July 4, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 4, 2025, are now available. The challenges featured in LoLdle are closely linked to the champions from League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must possess in-depth knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1093rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"A true hunter never rests"

Tahm Kench, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1093rd edition (July 4, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 4, 2025, are:

Classic : Tahm Kench

: Tahm Kench Quote : Rengar

: Rengar Ability : Gragas; Bonus : E (Body Slam)

: Gragas; : E (Body Slam) Emoji : Rumble

: Rumble Splash Art: Naafiri; Bonus: Default Naafiri

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 4, 2025, is Tahm Kench. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Rengar, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungler role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Gragas' E ability, referred to as "Body Slam." The Emoji puzzle is connected to Rumble, with the corresponding Splash Art featuring Naafiri's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1092 (July 3) : Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante

: Gragas, Pantheon, Zac, Shyvana, K’Sante LoLdle 1091 (July 2) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego

: Zyra, Vi, Malphite, Akali, Viego LoLdle 1089 (June 30) : Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

: Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27) : Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

: Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven LoLdle 1085 (June 26) : Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard

: Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard LoLdle 1084 (June 25) : Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton

: Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed

The answers to the 1094th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 5, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

