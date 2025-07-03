"Even impaled on a blade": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1092 (Thursday, July 3, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 3, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented in LoLdle are intricately associated with the champions from League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1092nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Even impaled on a blade, I will press forward!"

Gragas, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1092nd edition (July 3, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 3, 2025, are:

Classic : Gragas

: Gragas Quote : Pantheon

: Pantheon Ability : Zac; Bonus : R (Let’s Bounce!)

: Zac; : R (Let’s Bounce!) Emoji : Shyvana

: Shyvana Splash Art: K’Sante; Bonus: Prestige Empyrean K’Sante

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 3, 2025, is Gragas. The hint offered in the Quote puzzle relates to Pantheon, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Zac's R ability, known as "Let’s Bounce!". The Emoji puzzle is linked to Shyvana, with the associated Splash Art showcasing the K’Sante Prestige Empyrean skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1090 (July 1) : Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana

: Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana LoLdle 1089 (June 30) : Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn

: Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27) : Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

: Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven LoLdle 1085 (June 26) : Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard

: Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard LoLdle 1084 (June 25) : Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton

: Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton LoLdle 1083 (June 24) : Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed

: Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed LoLdle 1082 (June 23) : Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir

: Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze

The answers to the 1093rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 4, 2025.

