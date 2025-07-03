  • home icon
"Even impaled on a blade": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1092 (Thursday, July 3, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jul 03, 2025 09:18 GMT
Prestige Empyrean K&rsquo;Sante in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Prestige Empyrean K’Sante in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for July 3, 2025, are now available. The challenges presented in LoLdle are intricately associated with the champions from League of Legends. To successfully navigate these puzzles, players must possess a comprehensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1092nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Even impaled on a blade, I will press forward!"

Gragas, Pantheon, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1092nd edition (July 3, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 3, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Gragas
  • Quote: Pantheon
  • Ability: Zac; Bonus: R (Let’s Bounce!)
  • Emoji: Shyvana
  • Splash Art: K’Sante; Bonus: Prestige Empyrean K’Sante

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 3, 2025, is Gragas. The hint offered in the Quote puzzle relates to Pantheon, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Zac's R ability, known as "Let’s Bounce!". The Emoji puzzle is linked to Shyvana, with the associated Splash Art showcasing the K’Sante Prestige Empyrean skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1090 (July 1): Vladimir, Renata Glasc, Xin Zhao, Talon, Tristana
  • LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
  • LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
  • LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
  • LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
  • LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
The answers to the 1093rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 4, 2025.

