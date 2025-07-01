"I used to have rivals": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1091 (Wednesday, July 2, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 2, 2025, are now available. The challenges are intricately linked to the champions within League of Legends. To effectively solve these puzzles, players must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1091st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"I used to have rivals, now I have business partners."
Vladimir, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1091st edition (July 2, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 2, 2025, are:
- Classic: Vladimir
- Quote: Renata Glasc
- Ability: Xin Zhao; Bonus: W (Wind Becomes Lightning)
- Emoji: Talon
- Splash Art: Tristana; Bonus: Default Tristana
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for July 2, 2025, is Vladimir. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Renata Glasc, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found within Xin Zhao's W ability, referred to as "Wind Becomes Lightning." The corresponding Emoji puzzle is associated with Talon, and the related Splash Art features the Default Tristana skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
The answers to the 1092nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 3, 2025.
