"Who needs a beat-down?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1090 (Tuesday, July 1, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for July 1, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately associated with the extensive selection of champions in League of Legends. To successfully address these challenges, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1090th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Who needs a beat-down?"
Zyra, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1090th edition (July 1, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for July 1, 2025, are:
- Classic: Zyra
- Quote: Vi
- Ability: Malphite; Bonus: R (Unstoppable Force)
- Emoji: Akali
- Splash Art: Viego; Bonus: King Viego
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for July 1, 2025, is Zyra. The hint included in the Quote puzzle relates to Vi, a champion frequently selected for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Malphite's R ability, known as "Unstoppable Force." The Emoji corresponds to Akali, while the associated Splash Art showcases the King Viego skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1089 (June 30): Kha'Zix, Renekton, Renata Glasc, Braum, Quinn
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
The answers to the 1091st edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 2, 2025.
