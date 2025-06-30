"You should have done a better job": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1089 (Monday, June 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately linked to the vast array of champions featured in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

The Quote puzzle in the 1089th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"You should have done a better job locking me away, Nasus!"

Kha'Zix, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1089th edition (June 30, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are:

Classic : Kha'Zix

: Kha'Zix Quote : Renekton

: Renekton Ability : Renata Glasc; Bonus : E (Loyalty Program)

: Renata Glasc; : E (Loyalty Program) Emoji : Braum

: Braum Splash Art: Quinn; Bonus: Woad Scout Quinn

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 30, 2025, is Kha'Zix. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Renekton, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Renata Glasc's E ability, referred to as "Loyalty Program." This Emoji is associated with Braum, and the related Splash Art features the Woad Scout Quinn skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1088 (June 29) : Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor

: Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor LoLdle 1087 (June 28) : Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank

: Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank LoLdle 1086 (June 27) : Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven

: Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven LoLdle 1085 (June 26) : Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard

: Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard LoLdle 1084 (June 25) : Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton

: Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton LoLdle 1083 (June 24) : Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed

: Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed LoLdle 1082 (June 23) : Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir

: Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir LoLdle 1081 (June 22) : Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze

: Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze LoLdle 1080 (June 21) : Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna

: Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

The answers to the 1090th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

