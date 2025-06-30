"You should have done a better job": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1089 (Monday, June 30, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately linked to the vast array of champions featured in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1089th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"You should have done a better job locking me away, Nasus!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Kha'Zix, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1089th edition (June 30, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are:
- Classic: Kha'Zix
- Quote: Renekton
- Ability: Renata Glasc; Bonus: E (Loyalty Program)
- Emoji: Braum
- Splash Art: Quinn; Bonus: Woad Scout Quinn
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 30, 2025, is Kha'Zix. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Renekton, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Renata Glasc's E ability, referred to as "Loyalty Program." This Emoji is associated with Braum, and the related Splash Art features the Woad Scout Quinn skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
The answers to the 1090th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 1, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.