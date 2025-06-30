  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • "You should have done a better job": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1089 (Monday, June 30, 2025)

"You should have done a better job": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1089 (Monday, June 30, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 30, 2025 04:55 GMT
Woad Scout Quinn in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Woad Scout Quinn in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately linked to the vast array of champions featured in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must have an extensive understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1089th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"You should have done a better job locking me away, Nasus!"

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Kha'Zix, Renekton, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1089th edition (June 30, 2025)

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 30, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Kha'Zix
  • Quote: Renekton
  • Ability: Renata Glasc; Bonus: E (Loyalty Program)
  • Emoji: Braum
  • Splash Art: Quinn; Bonus: Woad Scout Quinn

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 30, 2025, is Kha'Zix. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Renekton, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Renata Glasc's E ability, referred to as "Loyalty Program." This Emoji is associated with Braum, and the related Splash Art features the Woad Scout Quinn skin.

Ad

Also read: All qualified teams for MSI 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1088 (June 29): Katarina, Xayah, Heimerdinger, Lillia, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
  • LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
  • LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
  • LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
  • LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
  • LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
Ad

The answers to the 1090th edition of LoLdle will be shared on July 1, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications