"A Vastayan feather is a kingly gift": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1088 (Sunday, June 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 29, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately connected to the extensive lineup of champions present in League of Legends. To successfully engage with these challenges, players must possess a comprehensive knowledge of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other pertinent details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1088th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"A Vastayan feather is a kingly gift."
Katarina, Xayah, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1088th edition (June 29, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 29, 2025, are:
- Classic: Katarina
- Quote: Xayah
- Ability: Heimerdinger; Bonus: R (UPGRADE!!!)
- Emoji: Lillia
- Splash Art: Viktor; Bonus: High Noon Viktor
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 29, 2025, is Katarina. The clue offered in the Quote puzzle relates to Xayah, a champion frequently selected for the ADC position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Heimerdinger's R ability, known as "UPGRADE!!!" This Emoji is connected to Lillia, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the High Noon Viktor skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1087 (June 28): Kled, Master Yi, Tryndamere, Leona, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
The answers to the 1089th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 30, 2025.
