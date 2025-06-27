"Shh - I'm meditating": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1087 (Saturday, June 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 28, 2025, are now available. These puzzles are intricately linked to the vast roster of champions featured in League of Legends. To effectively tackle these challenges, players must have a deep understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and other relevant information.
The Quote puzzle in the 1087th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Shh - I'm meditating."
Kled, Master Yi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1087th edition (June 28, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 28, 2025, are:
- Classic: Kled
- Quote: Master Yi
- Ability: Tryndamere; Bonus: W (Mocking Shout)
- Emoji: Leona
- Splash Art: Blitzcrank; Bonus: Default Blitzcrank
The solution to the Classic LoLdle on June 28, 2025, is Kled. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Master Yi, a champion commonly chosen for the Jungle role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Tryndamere's W ability, referred to as "Mocking Shout." This Emoji is linked to Leona, while the associated Splash Art features the Default Blitzcrank skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1086 (June 27): Syndra, Singed, Sion, Jarvan IV, Riven
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
The answers to the 1088th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 29, 2025.
