"Shaken, not stirred": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1086 (Friday, June 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are now available. The puzzles are intricately connected to the extensive champion roster present in League of Legends. To successfully navigate these challenges, players must possess a profound understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and additional relevant details.
The Quote puzzle in the 1086th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Shaken, not stirred"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Syndra, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1086th edition (June 27, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are:
- Classic: Syndra
- Quote: Singed
- Ability: Sion; Bonus: R (Unstoppable Onslaught)
- Emoji: Jarvan IV
- Splash Art: Riven; Bonus: Sentinel Riven
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 27, 2025, is Syndra. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Singed, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Sion's R ability, known as "Unstoppable Onslaught." This Emoji is associated with Jarvan IV, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Sentinel Riven skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
- LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
The answers to the 1087th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 28, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- League of Legends patch 25.13 notes: The MSI 2025 patch
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.