  • "Shaken, not stirred": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1086 (Friday, June 27, 2025)

"Shaken, not stirred": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1086 (Friday, June 27, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 26, 2025 22:06 GMT
Sentinel Riven in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Sentinel Riven in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are now available. The puzzles are intricately connected to the extensive champion roster present in League of Legends. To successfully navigate these challenges, players must possess a profound understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and additional relevant details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1086th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Shaken, not stirred"

Syndra, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1086th edition (June 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Syndra
  • Quote: Singed
  • Ability: Sion; Bonus: R (Unstoppable Onslaught)
  • Emoji: Jarvan IV
  • Splash Art: Riven; Bonus: Sentinel Riven

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 27, 2025, is Syndra. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Singed, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Sion's R ability, known as "Unstoppable Onslaught." This Emoji is associated with Jarvan IV, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Sentinel Riven skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1085 (June 26): Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard
  • LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
  • LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
  • LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
  • LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
  • LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
  • LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

The answers to the 1087th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 28, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

