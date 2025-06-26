"Shaken, not stirred": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1086 (Friday, June 27, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are now available. The puzzles are intricately connected to the extensive champion roster present in League of Legends. To successfully navigate these challenges, players must possess a profound understanding of the characters' lore, abilities, quotes, and additional relevant details.

The Quote puzzle in the 1086th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Shaken, not stirred"

Syndra, Singed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1086th edition (June 27, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 27, 2025, are:

Classic : Syndra

: Syndra Quote : Singed

: Singed Ability : Sion; Bonus : R (Unstoppable Onslaught)

: Sion; : R (Unstoppable Onslaught) Emoji : Jarvan IV

: Jarvan IV Splash Art: Riven; Bonus: Sentinel Riven

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 27, 2025, is Syndra. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Singed, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Sion's R ability, known as "Unstoppable Onslaught." This Emoji is associated with Jarvan IV, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Sentinel Riven skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1085 (June 26) : Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard

: Singed, Heimerdinger, Volibear, Camille, Bard LoLdle 1084 (June 25) : Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton

: Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton LoLdle 1083 (June 24) : Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed

: Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed LoLdle 1082 (June 23) : Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir

: Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir LoLdle 1081 (June 22) : Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze

: Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze LoLdle 1080 (June 21) : Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna

: Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna LoLdle 1079 (June 20) : Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

: Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine LoLdle 1078 (June 19) : Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe

: Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

The answers to the 1087th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 28, 2025.

