"Eureka!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1085 (Thursday, June 26, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 26, 2025, are now available. League of Legends fans from around the globe engage in this daily puzzle inspired by the game. To effectively overcome its challenges, players must have a comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.

The Quote puzzle in the 1085th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Eureka!"

Singed, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1085th edition (June 26, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 26, 2025, are:

Classic : Singed

: Singed Quote : Heimerdinger

: Heimerdinger Ability : Volibear; Bonus : Passive (The Relentless Storm)

: Volibear; : Passive (The Relentless Storm) Emoji : Camille

: Camille Splash Art: Bard; Bonus: Astronaut Bard

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 26, 2025, is Singed. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Heimerdinger, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Volibear's Passive ability, referred to as "The Relentless Storm." This Emoji is linked to Camille, while the associated Splash Art features the Astronaut Bard skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1084 (June 25) : Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton

: Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton LoLdle 1083 (June 24) : Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed

: Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed LoLdle 1082 (June 23) : Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir

: Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir LoLdle 1081 (June 22) : Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze

: Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze LoLdle 1080 (June 21) : Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna

: Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna LoLdle 1079 (June 20) : Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

: Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine LoLdle 1078 (June 19) : Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe

: Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

The answers to the 1086th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 27, 2025.

