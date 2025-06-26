  • home icon
  "Eureka!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1085 (Thursday, June 26, 2025)

"Eureka!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1085 (Thursday, June 26, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 26, 2025 00:05 GMT
Astronaut Bard in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Astronaut Bard in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 26, 2025, are now available. League of Legends fans from around the globe engage in this daily puzzle inspired by the game. To effectively overcome its challenges, players must have a comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.

The Quote puzzle in the 1085th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Eureka!"

Singed, Heimerdinger, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1085th edition (June 26, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 26, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Singed
  • Quote: Heimerdinger
  • Ability: Volibear; Bonus: Passive (The Relentless Storm)
  • Emoji: Camille
  • Splash Art: Bard; Bonus: Astronaut Bard

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 26, 2025, is Singed. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Heimerdinger, a champion commonly chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Volibear's Passive ability, referred to as "The Relentless Storm." This Emoji is linked to Camille, while the associated Splash Art features the Astronaut Bard skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1084 (June 25): Janna, Neeko, Aurelion Sol, Kennen, Renekton
  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
  • LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
  • LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
  • LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
  • LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
  • LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
  • LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

The answers to the 1086th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 27, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

