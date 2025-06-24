  • home icon
  "Just yordling around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1084 (Wednesday, June 25, 2025)

"Just yordling around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1084 (Wednesday, June 25, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 24, 2025 22:00 GMT
Hextech Renekton in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Hextech Renekton in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 25, 2025, are now available. League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide participate in this daily puzzle that draws inspiration from the game. To successfully navigate its challenges, players must possess an in-depth knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.

The Quote puzzle in the 1084th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Just yordling around. Is that what yordles say?"

Janna, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1084th edition (June 25, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 25, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Janna
  • Quote: Neeko
  • Ability: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: E (Singularity)
  • Emoji: Kennen
  • Splash Art: Renekton; Bonus: Hextech Renekton

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 25, 2025, is Janna. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Neeko, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Aurelion Sol's E ability, known as "Singularity." This Emoji is associated with Kennen, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Hextech Renekton skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
  • LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
  • LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
  • LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
  • LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
  • LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
  • LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

The answers to the 1085th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 26, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
