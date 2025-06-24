"Just yordling around": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1084 (Wednesday, June 25, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 25, 2025, are now available. League of Legends enthusiasts worldwide participate in this daily puzzle that draws inspiration from the game. To successfully navigate its challenges, players must possess an in-depth knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.
The Quote puzzle in the 1084th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Just yordling around. Is that what yordles say?"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Janna, Neeko, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1084th edition (June 25, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 25, 2025, are:
- Classic: Janna
- Quote: Neeko
- Ability: Aurelion Sol; Bonus: E (Singularity)
- Emoji: Kennen
- Splash Art: Renekton; Bonus: Hextech Renekton
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 25, 2025, is Janna. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Neeko, a champion frequently selected for the Midlane position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Aurelion Sol's E ability, known as "Singularity." This Emoji is associated with Kennen, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Hextech Renekton skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1083 (June 24): Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, Yone, Seraphine, Singed
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
The answers to the 1085th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 26, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- LoL patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.