"The stars look very different today": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1083 (Tuesday, June 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 24, 2025, are now available. Enthusiasts of League of Legends from around the globe engage in this daily puzzle inspired by the game. To effectively tackle its challenges, players must have a comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.
The Quote puzzle in the 1083rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The stars look very different today"
Aatrox, Aurelion Sol, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1083rd edition (June 24, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 24, 2025, are:
- Classic: Aatrox
- Quote: Aurelion Sol
- Ability: Yone; Bonus: Q (Mortal Steel)
- Emoji: Seraphine
- Splash Art: Singed; Bonus: Surfer Singed
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 24, 2025, is Aatrox. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Aurelion Sol, a champion commonly chosen for the Midlane role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Yone's Q ability, referred to as "Mortal Steel." This Emoji is linked to Seraphine, and the associated Splash Art features the Surfer Singed skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1082 (June 23): Soraka, Rell, Milio, Vi, Vladimir
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
The answers to the 1084th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 25, 2025.
