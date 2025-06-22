"Iron body, iron will!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1082 (Monday, June 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 23, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends worldwide participate in this daily puzzle that takes inspiration from the game. To successfully navigate its challenges, players must possess an extensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1082nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Iron body, iron will!"

Soraka, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1082nd edition (June 23, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 23, 2025, are:

Classic : Soraka

: Soraka Quote : Rell

: Rell Ability : Milio; Bonus : W (Cozy Campfire)

: Milio; : W (Cozy Campfire) Emoji : Vi

: Vi Splash Art: Vladimir; Bonus: Count Vladimir

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 23, 2025, is Soraka. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Rell, a champion frequently selected for the Support position in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Milio's W ability, known as "Cozy Campfire." This Emoji is associated with Vi, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Count Vladimir skin.

Ad

Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1081 (June 22) : Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze

: Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze LoLdle 1080 (June 21) : Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna

: Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna LoLdle 1079 (June 20) : Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

: Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine LoLdle 1078 (June 19) : Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe

: Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

Ad

The answers to the 1083rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 24, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.