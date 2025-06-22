"Iron body, iron will!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1082 (Monday, June 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 23, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends worldwide participate in this daily puzzle that takes inspiration from the game. To successfully navigate its challenges, players must possess an extensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.
The Quote puzzle in the 1082nd edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Iron body, iron will!"
Soraka, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1082nd edition (June 23, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 23, 2025, are:
- Classic: Soraka
- Quote: Rell
- Ability: Milio; Bonus: W (Cozy Campfire)
- Emoji: Vi
- Splash Art: Vladimir; Bonus: Count Vladimir
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 23, 2025, is Soraka. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Rell, a champion frequently selected for the Support position in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Milio's W ability, known as "Cozy Campfire." This Emoji is associated with Vi, and the corresponding Splash Art showcases the Count Vladimir skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1081 (June 22): Rell, Nami, Quinn, Kayle, Ryze
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
The answers to the 1083rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 24, 2025.
