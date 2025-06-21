"The ocean will sweep them away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1081 (Sunday, June 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends globally partake in this daily puzzle game that draws inspiration from the franchise. A comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for effectively overcoming its challenges.
The Quote puzzle in the 1081st edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"The ocean will sweep them away."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rell, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1081st edition (June 22, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are:
- Classic: Rell
- Quote: Nami
- Ability: Quinn; Bonus: Passive (Harrier)
- Emoji: Kayle
- Splash Art: Ryze; Bonus: Default Ryze
The solution to the Classic LoLdle on June 22, 2025, is Rell. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Nami, a champion often chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Quinn's Passive ability, referred to as "Harrier." This Emoji is linked to Kayle, while the Splash Art features the Default Ryze skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
The answers to the 1082nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 23, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- LoL patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.