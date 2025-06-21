"The ocean will sweep them away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1081 (Sunday, June 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends globally partake in this daily puzzle game that draws inspiration from the franchise. A comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for effectively overcoming its challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1081st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The ocean will sweep them away."

Rell, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1081st edition (June 22, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are:

Classic : Rell

: Rell Quote : Nami

: Nami Ability : Quinn; Bonus : Passive (Harrier)

: Quinn; : Passive (Harrier) Emoji : Kayle

: Kayle Splash Art: Ryze; Bonus: Default Ryze

The solution to the Classic LoLdle on June 22, 2025, is Rell. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Nami, a champion often chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Quinn's Passive ability, referred to as "Harrier." This Emoji is linked to Kayle, while the Splash Art features the Default Ryze skin.

Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1080 (June 21) : Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna

: Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna LoLdle 1079 (June 20) : Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

: Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine LoLdle 1078 (June 19) : Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe

: Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

The answers to the 1082nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 23, 2025.

