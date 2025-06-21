  • home icon
"The ocean will sweep them away": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1081 (Sunday, June 22, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jun 21, 2025 22:00 GMT
Default Ryze in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends globally partake in this daily puzzle game that draws inspiration from the franchise. A comprehensive understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for effectively overcoming its challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1081st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The ocean will sweep them away."

Rell, Nami, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1081st edition (June 22, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 22, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Rell
  • Quote: Nami
  • Ability: Quinn; Bonus: Passive (Harrier)
  • Emoji: Kayle
  • Splash Art: Ryze; Bonus: Default Ryze

The solution to the Classic LoLdle on June 22, 2025, is Rell. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Nami, a champion often chosen for the Support role in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Quinn's Passive ability, referred to as "Harrier." This Emoji is linked to Kayle, while the Splash Art features the Default Ryze skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1080 (June 21): Samira, Nunu & Willump, Nautilus, Ivern, Orianna
  • LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
  • LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
  • LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
  • LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
  • LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
  • LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
  • LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
  • LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
The answers to the 1082nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 23, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

More from Sportskeeda
