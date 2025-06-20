"A creature great, a mountain guard": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1080 (Saturday, June 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 21, 2025, are now available. Enthusiasts of League of Legends from around the world regularly engage in this daily puzzle game inspired by the franchise. To successfully navigate its challenges, a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.
The Quote puzzle in the 1080th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"A creature great, a mountain guard. A terrible monster, its own past scarred. In ruin it rages and magic swirls, but its power once saved the world. Woah, that guy sounds cool!"
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Samira, Nunu & Willump, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1080th edition (June 21, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 21, 2025, are:
- Classic: Samira
- Quote: Nunu & Willump
- Ability: Nautilus; Bonus: Passive (Staggering Blow)
- Emoji: Ivern
- Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Sewn Chaos Orianna
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 21, 2025, is Samira. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Nunu & Willump, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Nautilus' Passive ability, called "Staggering Blow." The Emoji is associated with Ivern, and the Splash Art showcases the Sewn Chaos Orianna skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for LoL MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1079 (June 20): Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
The answers to the 1081st edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 22, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- LoL patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.