"A creature great, a mountain guard": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1080 (Saturday, June 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 21, 2025, are now available. Enthusiasts of League of Legends from around the world regularly engage in this daily puzzle game inspired by the franchise. To successfully navigate its challenges, a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 1080th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"A creature great, a mountain guard. A terrible monster, its own past scarred. In ruin it rages and magic swirls, but its power once saved the world. Woah, that guy sounds cool!"

Samira, Nunu & Willump, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1080th edition (June 21, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 21, 2025, are:

Classic : Samira

: Samira Quote : Nunu & Willump

: Nunu & Willump Ability : Nautilus; Bonus : Passive (Staggering Blow)

: Nautilus; : Passive (Staggering Blow) Emoji : Ivern

: Ivern Splash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Sewn Chaos Orianna

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 21, 2025, is Samira. The clue given in the Quote puzzle relates to Nunu & Willump, a champion frequently selected for the Jungler role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle is located within Nautilus' Passive ability, called "Staggering Blow." The Emoji is associated with Ivern, and the Splash Art showcases the Sewn Chaos Orianna skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1079 (June 20) : Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine

: Jhin, Miss Fortune, Amumu, Kayn, Seraphine LoLdle 1078 (June 19) : Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe

: Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

The answers to the 1081st edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 22, 2025.

