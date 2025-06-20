"How do you like my guns": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1079 (Friday, June 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 20, 2025, are now available. Fans of League of Legends globally have taken to this daily puzzle game inspired by the franchise. A thorough understanding of the champions' backstories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for effectively solving its challenges.
The Quote puzzle in the 1079th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"How do you like my guns... Shock, and Awe!"
Jhin, Miss Fortune, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1079th edition (June 20, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 20, 2025, are:
- Classic: Jhin
- Quote: Miss Fortune
- Ability: Amumu; Bonus: Passive (Cursed Touch)
- Emoji: Kayn
- Splash Art: Seraphine; Bonus: K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 20, 2025, is Jhin. The clue provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Miss Fortune, a champion commonly chosen for the ADC role in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle can be found in Amumu's Passive ability, known as "Cursed Touch." The Emoji is linked to Kayn, and the Splash Art features the K/DA ALL OUT Seraphine Indie skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1078 (June 19): Wukong, Volibear, Nasus, Singed, Zoe
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
The answers to the 1080th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 21, 2025.
