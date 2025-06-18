"This ground will tremble": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1078 (Thursday, June 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 19, 2025, are now available. League of Legends fans all over the world have embraced this daily puzzle game based on the franchise. To successfully tackle its challenge, a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.

The Quote puzzle in the 1078th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"This ground will tremble with the first storm!"

Wukong, Volibear, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1078th edition (June 19, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 19, 2025, are:

Classic : Wukong

: Wukong Quote : Volibear

: Volibear Ability : Nasus; Bonus : E (Spirit Fire)

: Nasus; : E (Spirit Fire) Emoji : Singed

: Singed Splash Art: Zoe; Bonus: Default Zoe

The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 19, 2025, is Wukong. The hint offered in the Quote puzzle relates to Volibear, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.

The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be identified in Nasus's E ability, "Spirit Fire." The associated Emoji pertains to Singed, while the Splash Art showcases Zoe's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1077 (June 18) : Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick

: Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12) : Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

: Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc LoLdle 1070 (June 11) : Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma

: Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma LoLdle 1069 (June 10) : Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc

: Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc LoLdle 1068 (June 9) : Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani

: Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani LoLdle 1067 (June 8) : Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric

: Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa

The answers to the 1079th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 20, 2025.

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

