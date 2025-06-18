"This ground will tremble": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1078 (Thursday, June 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 19, 2025, are now available. League of Legends fans all over the world have embraced this daily puzzle game based on the franchise. To successfully tackle its challenge, a comprehensive knowledge of the champions' narratives within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is crucial.
The Quote puzzle in the 1078th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"This ground will tremble with the first storm!"
Wukong, Volibear, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1078th edition (June 19, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 19, 2025, are:
- Classic: Wukong
- Quote: Volibear
- Ability: Nasus; Bonus: E (Spirit Fire)
- Emoji: Singed
- Splash Art: Zoe; Bonus: Default Zoe
The answer to the Classic LoLdle for June 19, 2025, is Wukong. The hint offered in the Quote puzzle relates to Volibear, a champion frequently selected for the Toplane role in League of Legends.
The resolution to the Ability puzzle can be identified in Nasus's E ability, "Spirit Fire." The associated Emoji pertains to Singed, while the Splash Art showcases Zoe's Default skin.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1077 (June 18): Swain, Dr. Mundo, Lulu, Aatrox, Yorick
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
- LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
- LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
- LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
The answers to the 1079th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 20, 2025.
