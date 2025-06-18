"Scalpel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1077 (Wednesday, June 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 18, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts. An extensive understanding of the champions' stories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately solving its puzzles.
The Quote puzzle in the 1077th edition of LoLdle is as follows:
"Scalpel."
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Swain, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1077th edition (June 18, 2025)
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 18, 2025, are:
- Classic: Swain
- Quote: Dr. Mundo
- Ability: Lulu; Bonus: E (Help, Pix!)
- Emoji: Aatrox
- Splash Art: Yorick; Bonus: Resistance Yorick
The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 18, 2025, is Swain. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Dr. Mundo, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.
The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Lulu's E ability, "Help, Pix!" The Emoji is associated with Aatrox, whereas the Splash Art features Yorick's Resistance skin.
Also read: All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2025
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 1076 (June 17): Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed
- LoLdle 1075 (June 16): Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir
- LoLdle 1074 (June 15): Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr
- LoLdle 1073 (June 14): Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe
- LoLdle 1072 (June 13): Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs
- LoLdle 1071 (June 12): Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc
- LoLdle 1070 (June 11): Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma
- LoLdle 1069 (June 10): Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc
- LoLdle 1068 (June 9): Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani
- LoLdle 1067 (June 8): Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric
- LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa
The answers to the 1078th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 19, 2025.
Check out more LoL news and updates below:
- "So many people learn from Baus": LoL pro Oscarinin reflects on Los Ratones
- All LoL patch release dates in 2025
- LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more
- LoL patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.