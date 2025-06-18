"Scalpel": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1077 (Wednesday, June 18, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for June 18, 2025, are now available. LoLdle has garnered significant popularity among League of Legends enthusiasts. An extensive understanding of the champions' stories within the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game is essential for accurately solving its puzzles.

Ad

The Quote puzzle in the 1077th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Scalpel."

Swain, Dr. Mundo, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1077th edition (June 18, 2025)

Ad

Trending

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for June 18, 2025, are:

Classic : Swain

: Swain Quote : Dr. Mundo

: Dr. Mundo Ability : Lulu; Bonus : E (Help, Pix!)

: Lulu; : E (Help, Pix!) Emoji : Aatrox

: Aatrox Splash Art: Yorick; Bonus: Resistance Yorick

The solution to the Classic LoLdle for June 18, 2025, is Swain. The hint provided in the Quote puzzle pertains to Dr. Mundo, a champion commonly chosen for the Toplane position in League of Legends.

The solution to the Ability puzzle is found in Lulu's E ability, "Help, Pix!" The Emoji is associated with Aatrox, whereas the Splash Art features Yorick's Resistance skin.

Ad

Also read: All qualified teams for League of Legends MSI 2025

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 1076 (June 17) : Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed

: Quinn, Tahm Kench, Zeri, Varus, Zed LoLdle 1075 (June 16) : Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir

: Miss Fortune, Sett, Draven, Lucian, Sivir LoLdle 1074 (June 15) : Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr

: Xerath, Jinx, Nami, Fiddlesticks, Udyr LoLdle 1073 (June 14) : Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe

: Nocturne, Wukong, Twitch, Udyr, Ashe LoLdle 1072 (June 13) : Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs

: Xin Zhao, Veigar, Braum, Illaoi, Ziggs LoLdle 1071 (June 12) : Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc

: Cho'Gath, Azir, Blitzcrank, Maokai, LeBlanc LoLdle 1070 (June 11) : Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma

: Kai'Sa, Darius, Vladimir, Zyra, Karma LoLdle 1069 (June 10) : Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc

: Neeko, Kennen, Aphelios, Kalista, Renata Glasc LoLdle 1068 (June 9) : Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani

: Rumble, Vel'Koz, Kayle, Gragas, Sejuani LoLdle 1067 (June 8) : Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric

: Sion, Thresh, Zed, Lissandra, Taric LoLdle 1066 (June 7): Nautilus, Varus, Zilean, Rakan, Ambessa

Ad

The answers to the 1078th edition of LoLdle will be shared on June 19, 2025.

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.