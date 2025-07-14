VK Gaming wins the EWC Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs tournament 2025

EWC 2025 hosted the Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs tournament series, which concluded with VK Gaming becoming the champions. The event began with 40 star-studded teams, with only 20 progressing to the Finals. After 9 matches in the Finals, VK Gaming managed to secure first place after reaching match point.
This article sheds more light on the journey of the winners, VK Gaming, of the EWC 2025 Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs.
VK Gaming gets crowned champions at EWC Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs
VK Gaming won the Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs hosted at the EWC and bagged a massive prize reward of $600,000. The trio lifted the winner’s trophy after competing in 9 hard-fought matches across different maps while collecting position and kill points throughout each of the games.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The team kicked off the Finals with a bang and managed to win the first match while scoring 12 position points and 7 kill points. This helped VK Gaming get a head start with 19 points in Match 1.
The team continued to finish in the top 10 of the leaderboard for each match, in a bid to reach 50 points. Once they accumulated 50 points, they tried taking the win but lost the first position to Gen.G Esports, which extended the tournament by one more match.
Also read: Apex Legends will reportedly feature Augments in future update
Match 9 took place on the E-District map, where VK Gaming decided to run an aggressive team composition with Wraith on VKG QQ, Bangalore on VKG Kassa, and Rampart on VKG LqDuD.
The final circle barely had any cover and was a fight for the win between Sentinels, Gen.G Esports, Wolves Esports, and VK Gaming. While the other teams put up a good fight, VK Gaming managed to secure better positioning and was able to take out the competition.
This win in Match 9 ensured VK Gaming’s victory in the EWC Apex Legends Mid Season Playoffs 2025. Fans can visit the official EWC website to check out all the streamed content throughout the four days of the tournament.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.
- What's the total Esports World Cup 2025 prize pool?
- Fnatic exact revenge, as they continue Esports World Cup 2025 run
- Honor of Kings World Cup 2025: Dates, teams, and prize pool distribution announced
- Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Stage: Groups, teams, dates, and format announced
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.