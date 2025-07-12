Fnatic exact revenge, as they continue Esports World Cup 2025 run

Fnatic has defeated Paper Rex at the Valorant Semi Finals of the Esports World Cup 2025 on July 12. Revenge was finally attained after the APAC icons took down the EMEA giants to claim the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy on June 22. The EWC provided the teams a fantastic opportunity to prove themselves the dominant ones; this time, Paper Rex fell short.

Fnatic advances to the Grand Final while PRX falls to the Consolation Final.

Fnatic dominate Paper Rex to make it to the Grand Final of the Esports World Cup 2025

Fnatic's impressive run at the Esports World Cup 2025 continues as they will now face either Gen.G or Team Heretics at the Grand Finals on July 13.

PRX took the very first map, Sunset, starting off with an 8-4 lead and then closing it with a 13-10 scoreline. Despite this loss, Fnatic did come close to overtime.

From Map 2, Ascent, things looked different. Fnatic was smooth and flawless in their aim, strategies, and execution. Boaster used unexpected angles to use an Operator while playing as Omen.

Alfajer was in his element taking off heads with his Chamber plays, and kaajak was a big thorn on PRX's side. But it was FNC's most reliable player, Chronicle, who put up the most numbers on the scoreboard with an 18:8 KD ratio.

Fnatic took Ascent with a dominant 13-3 scoreline, PRX looked helpless at the Esports World Cup 2025 semi-final. The final map, Split, was the decider. Paper Rex again was on the backfoot as Fnatic dominated their attack half with a 9-3 scoreline.

A comeback was what PRX needed, but with kaajak securing almost 30 kills as Yoru, things were too slippery for the Masters Toronto winners. Despite several attempts from the APAC team, they only collected eight rounds before Fnatic tightened their grip.

The last round was an absolute shutdown on the B Site of Split. Boaster and Chronicle took down d4v41, f0rsaken, and PatMen in B Main to close out the round and win with a 13-8 scoreline.

