Paper Rex are the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 champions

Paper Rex has won the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 trophy! This is the first time the team has won a Masters tournament, after coming close to the trophy multiple times. Its players were flooded with emotion as they embraced each other on stage after defeating the giants of EMEA, Fnatic.

Led by none other than f0rsakeN, Paper Rex fought tooth and nail in the best-of-five series, winning with a 3-1 scoreline.

Paper Rex wins Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 and lifts first international trophy

Paper Rex lifts the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 trophy (Image via Riot Games)

Paper Rex won the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 trophy, and Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto, the IGL of the team, was awarded the MVP bracelet. Emotions ran high at the Enercare Centre in Canada, with fans and players shedding tears of joy.

The win was well deserved. Paper Rex has been a dominant force from the APAC region and has almost always been present at international events. Unfortunately, it has lost very closely every single time. The team lost to Evil Geniuses in the Grand Final of Valorant Champions 2023 and, similarly, to FPX at Valorant Masters Copenhagen in 2022.

These are just some major instances of PRX coming too close to victory but not close enough. However, this time, at the Masters Toronto, the team has proven its worth. Paper Rex defeated Fnatic on Map 1, Sunset, with a 13-11 scoreline, but went on to lose Icebox at 15-17.

However, the team would soon turn the tide on Pearl and then on Lotus, winning back-to-back and sealing the deal against Fnatic. Valorant Studios Head Anna Donlon embraced the players and congratulated them for the victory. Coach Alecks and mindfreak were also present and visibly emotional to see the team finally succeed.

The entire team showed up when needed. Jinggg, d4v41, something, f0rsakeN, and PatMen all had their moments of glory where they saved the team through important clutches, impact frags, lurks, and so much more.

It's safe to say: Paper Rex has arrived and conquered.

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More