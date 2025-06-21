It's decided, the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Grand Finals will be fought between Paper Rex and Fnatic on June 22, 2025. Paper Rex qualified for the Grand Finals after defeating Wolves Esports in the Upper Finals on June 20, 2025. On June 22, Fnatic did the same at the Lower Finals. Both teams have shown incredible form throughout the tournament and will likely be a power-packed finale.

This article will go over the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 journey of both squads in a nutshell and attempt to predict who will emerge as the champions.

Paper Rex vs Fnatic: Who will win the Grand Final of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025?

Prediction

Paper Rex and Fnatic are polar opposites. The former identifies with the tagline "W Gaming," while the latter executes plants and site captures in the last 20-something seconds. Fnatic is known for its measured approach, but has fumbled multiple site executes as a consequence, most recently during the Lower Finals against G2 Esports.

Paper Rex, on the other hand, likes to explode into the site during attack, and skirt out during the defensive half. The team adopts the quickest pace, while Fnatic is arguably the slowest at the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. This might be a contest between an immovable object and an unstoppable force.

Both teams have equal footing in the tournament. However, chances are Fnatic might just take the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 trophy home. The team has been in exceptional form and is coming off a fresh win over Wolves Esports. The momentum is strong, and players like Alfajer, Crashies, and Chronicle are looking ever so sharp.

Boaster's shot-calling has been rather immaculate, and the only signs of significant struggle appeared against G2 Esports at Lower Round 3 in recent history. The team has only dropped one match, and that was against former Masters Shanghai winners, Gen.G.

Paper Rex has a similar history. The squad has also only lost against Gen.G and has been in exceptional form. The momentum train is ever so strong, but Fnatic's slow-paced gameplay may just trap them. PRX has a history of getting punished for pushing too far into enemy territory, but if one team can do it right, it is Paper Rex. It's also worth noting that PRX lost 0-2 against Fnatic in its last encounter at Masters Tokyo. However, that was back in 2023.

At an international stage such as Valorant Masters Toronto 2025, anything could happen. That said, Fnatic may just win it all this time.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and Paper Rex have previously faced each other twice. The most recent encounter occurred at Masters Tokyo in 2023, where Fnatic won 2-0, and before that, the two clashed at Masters Copenhagen in 2022, where PRX collected the win.

Therefore, as of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025, the score between the two is 1-1.

Recent results

Both teams have recently defeated the same team, Wolves Esports. Paper Rex grabbed the win at the Upper Final, and Fnatic did the same at the Lower Final. The two share a lot of foes at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

Both teams have defeated G2 Esports and Sentinels, thereby effectively dealing with the NA teams. Fnatic, however, has one extra victory, which was in Lower Round 1 against RRQ.

Paper Rex vs Fnatic roster at the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Grand Final

Paper Rex

Ahmad Khalish Rusyaidee 'd4v41' bin Nordin

Jason 'f0rsakeN' Susanto (IGL)

Ilia 'something' Petrov

Wang Jing 'Jinggg' Jie

Patrick 'PatMen' Mendoza

Fnatic

Jake 'Boaster' Howlett (IGL)

Emir Ali 'Alfajer' Beder

Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov

Kajetan 'Kaajak' Haremski

Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Also read: 5 players to look out for in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025

When and where to watch

You can watch the 2025 Grand Final on the official Valorant channels on June 22 at the following times:

EDT: 1 pm

PDT: 10 am

CEST: 7 pm

IST: 10:30 pm

Beijing CST: 1 am (Early June 23, 2025)

Here are the links to the official Valorant channels where you can stream the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Grand Final between Paper Rex and Fnatic live:

That concludes our preview of the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Grand Final.

