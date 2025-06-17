  • home icon
  • Valorant Masters Toronto 2025: Sentinels crashes out in quest for glory

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jun 17, 2025 23:30 GMT
Fnatic has officially knocked out Sentinels from the Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. On June 18, 2025, the two giants clashed against one another in an epic three-match battle that ended in the EMEA icons reigning supreme while the darlings of NA lost after a valiant effort.

Alfajer could be crowned the MVP as he leads the scoreboard with 66 frags across all three maps. Here's more.

Valorant Masters Toronto 2025: Fnatic continues the journey while Sentinels faces heartbreak

Sentinels took the first map by storm. The team finished the first half with a comfortable lead of 8-4. Zellsis, N4RRATE, and bang were in their rhythm and capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes.

also-read-trending Trending

This theme continued with the second half, and though they met some resistance from Fnatic, the squad still ended up winning the first map, Sunset, 13-9. However, come map 2, things looked different.

Alfajer's grip on the game became even stronger once he locked Chamber on Ascent. The performances put out by Chronicle, crashies, and kaajak under Boaster's leadership were phenomenal. Fnatic took eight rounds in the very first half of map 2 and went on to close it all with a 13-7 scoreline.

The trend of aggressive gameplay and crisp aim continued from Fnatic on map 3 at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. Icebox was a cut-throat match where both teams dealt heavy blows to each other.

In fact, Sentinels was close to winning it, with a 7-5 lead in the first half. However, there was a shift as soon as Fnatic went on the offensive. Alfajer would routinely take unbelievable shots with his snipers, while Boaster's shot-calling became immaculate. The team just clicked and closed the proceedings at 13-9.

A valiant effort by Sentinels, who came rather close to winning the Lower Round 2 matchup at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. Now, Fnatic will face G2 Esports on June 21, 2025.

