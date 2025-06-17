Valorant Masters Toronto 2025: G2 knocks out Gen.G after epic comeback

Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 witnessed G2 Esports secure an epic victory over Gen.G. On June 18, 2025, the two teams faced off at the Lower Round 2 matchup of the Playoffs. The match went on across all three maps, where they both fought fire with fire.

G2 pulled off the impossible in a deadly reverse sweep in the last match, effectively sending Gen.G home after the latter put up a valiant effort. Here's more.

G2 Esports defeats Gen.G after a gruelling comeback on Icebox at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025

The matchup started with G2 overpowering Gen.G on Lotus. The first half was dominated by the North American team, who didn't let more than two rounds get away from them.

In the second half of Lotus, Gen.G came back. t3xture, Karon, and Munchkin found their rhythm and began stacking up frags successfully. However, it was too little, too late, as G2 Esports' momentum and grit proved overwhelming.

However, in Map 2 – Haven – the story was different. Both teams finished the first half on a less polarized footing, with the score 7-5 in G2's favor. In the second half, Gen.G began landing crispy shots, predicting movement well, and stopping executes. G2 took 11 rounds before losing Haven for good.

The Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 decider was Icebox, a map Gen.G is especially good at. They started off strong and finished the first half with an 8-4 lead. Just when they looked to secure a victory, a shift in momentum occurred after a quick tactical break by G2.

They slowly climbed back up on the scoreboard. The last few rounds saw Gen.G scrambling to save their weapons even when the numbers were in their favor. In the end, what started as a surefire lead ended in an 11-13 loss for Gen.G.

Despite a strong effort, the APAC team lost and is now eliminated from the competition. G2 has advanced to Lower Round 3 of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025, where they will take on either Sentinels or Fnatic on June 21, 2025.

