Fnatic vs Wolves - Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

The Lower Final of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 pits Fnatic against Wolves Esports. It's set to go down on June 21, 2025, in a power-packed best-of-five format. The two teams have come a long way after defeating formidable opponents and previous champions, such as Gen.G, G2, as well as Sentinels.
Fnatic quite recently knocked out G2 Esports on June 20, 2025, and Wolves lost to Paper Rex to come down to the Lower Final.
This article will go over both teams and attempt to predict who will come out on top after the gruesome upcoming battle of five maps and two of the best teams at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.
Fnatic vs Wolves: Who will win the Lower Final of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025?
Predictions
The two teams have rather different play styles. Fnatic has the slowest average attack time at approximately 67 seconds. They tend to stretch the round and wait until the very last few seconds to execute a devastating blow.
Wolves also have a slow average attack time; however, their strategy is a lot more explosive than Fnatic's. Players like SiuFatBB and Juicy often pull their teams into favorable fights and they can attack at any point in the round. They switch up their attack time more than Fnatic.
For instance, in the recent Fnatic vs G2 Lower Round 3, Fnatic often stretched the clock too thin on every single attack round, losing to the clock, especially on Lotus. This is not usually the case with Wolves Esports. It appers as if Boaster's slow attack strategy promoting poking and prodding sites is well drilled into the team and almost second nature now at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.
That being said, both teams are quite powerful, sharp, and well-adjusted to the meta and the competitive nature of the tournament. However, there are strong chances that Fnatic will take the win this time at the Lower Final on June 21, 2025. Let's analyze this prediction.
On the one hand, Wolves have shown great grit and talent in the tournament so far; however, this is their first time at an international stage of this stature, and it's new for them to make it this far in the competition.
On the other, Fnatic are the Masters Tokyo winners and have qualified for international tournaments almost every single time. They boast experience at a stage as grand as Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.
Furthermore, the team is well-drilled, disciplined, and has played together. Three members of the team, Boaster, Alfajer, and Chronicle, have been a part of the roster since 2022, with experienced players like Crashies and Kaajak joining in 2024.
Whereas, the entire Wolves roster was announced in 2024, with only Yuicaw and Spring being the original members of the first roster.
All the Wolves players are incredible, powerful, and immersed in their roles in the team. However, compared to Fnatic, their cumulative experience on this stage just falls a little short at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.
Head-to-head
With no previously recorded encounters, there is no head-to-head to evaluate between Wolves and Fnatic. The Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final will be the first time the two lock horns, and it's likely to be a match to remember.
Recent results
Wolves has had an especially dominant run in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. They have, so far, only lost two matches — once to Sentinels during the Swiss Stage and, recently, against Paper Rex at the Upper Final Round. They have defeated the likes of Team Heretics, RRQ, as well as APAC giants, Gen.G Esports.
Fnatic has only lost one match of four to Gen.G. After that, it has only been an upward curve as they defeated RRQ, Team Sentinels, and, most recently, G2 to qualify for the Lower Finals on June 21, 2025.
Fnatic vs Wolves roster at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Finals
Fnatic
- Jake 'Boaster' Howlett (IGL)
- Emir Ali 'Alfajer' Beder
- Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov
- Kajetan 'Kaajak' Haremski
- Austin 'crashies' Roberts
Wolves Esports
- Pong 'SiuFatBB' Ka-hei (IGL)
- Liu 'Spring' Chun-ting
- Huang 'Yuicaw' Yung-chieh
- Liang 'Lysoar' Youhao
- Tyler James 'juicy' Aeria
When and where to watch
You can watch Fnatic vs Wolves Esports compete in the Lower Final of Valorant Master Toronto 2025 on June 21, 2025, at the following times in different time zones:
- EDT: 12 pm
- PDT: 9:00 am
- CEST: 6:00 pm
- IST: 9:30 pm
- Beijing CST: 12:00 am (Early June 22, 2025)
You can watch them at the following official channels: