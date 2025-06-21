  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Fnatic vs Wolves - Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Fnatic vs Wolves - Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jun 21, 2025 15:43 GMT
Fnatic vs Wolves - Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final: Prediction, where to watch, and more
Everything you need to know about Fnatic vs Wolves - Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final (Image via Riot Games/Fnatic/Wolves)

The Lower Final of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 pits Fnatic against Wolves Esports. It's set to go down on June 21, 2025, in a power-packed best-of-five format. The two teams have come a long way after defeating formidable opponents and previous champions, such as Gen.G, G2, as well as Sentinels.

Fnatic quite recently knocked out G2 Esports on June 20, 2025, and Wolves lost to Paper Rex to come down to the Lower Final.

This article will go over both teams and attempt to predict who will come out on top after the gruesome upcoming battle of five maps and two of the best teams at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

Fnatic vs Wolves: Who will win the Lower Final of Valorant Masters Toronto 2025?

Predictions

also-read-trending Trending

The two teams have rather different play styles. Fnatic has the slowest average attack time at approximately 67 seconds. They tend to stretch the round and wait until the very last few seconds to execute a devastating blow.

Wolves also have a slow average attack time; however, their strategy is a lot more explosive than Fnatic's. Players like SiuFatBB and Juicy often pull their teams into favorable fights and they can attack at any point in the round. They switch up their attack time more than Fnatic.

For instance, in the recent Fnatic vs G2 Lower Round 3, Fnatic often stretched the clock too thin on every single attack round, losing to the clock, especially on Lotus. This is not usually the case with Wolves Esports. It appers as if Boaster's slow attack strategy promoting poking and prodding sites is well drilled into the team and almost second nature now at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

That being said, both teams are quite powerful, sharp, and well-adjusted to the meta and the competitive nature of the tournament. However, there are strong chances that Fnatic will take the win this time at the Lower Final on June 21, 2025. Let's analyze this prediction.

On the one hand, Wolves have shown great grit and talent in the tournament so far; however, this is their first time at an international stage of this stature, and it's new for them to make it this far in the competition.

On the other, Fnatic are the Masters Tokyo winners and have qualified for international tournaments almost every single time. They boast experience at a stage as grand as Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

Furthermore, the team is well-drilled, disciplined, and has played together. Three members of the team, Boaster, Alfajer, and Chronicle, have been a part of the roster since 2022, with experienced players like Crashies and Kaajak joining in 2024.

Whereas, the entire Wolves roster was announced in 2024, with only Yuicaw and Spring being the original members of the first roster.

All the Wolves players are incredible, powerful, and immersed in their roles in the team. However, compared to Fnatic, their cumulative experience on this stage just falls a little short at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025.

Head-to-head

With no previously recorded encounters, there is no head-to-head to evaluate between Wolves and Fnatic. The Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Final will be the first time the two lock horns, and it's likely to be a match to remember.

Recent results

Wolves has had an especially dominant run in Valorant Masters Toronto 2025. They have, so far, only lost two matches — once to Sentinels during the Swiss Stage and, recently, against Paper Rex at the Upper Final Round. They have defeated the likes of Team Heretics, RRQ, as well as APAC giants, Gen.G Esports.

Fnatic has only lost one match of four to Gen.G. After that, it has only been an upward curve as they defeated RRQ, Team Sentinels, and, most recently, G2 to qualify for the Lower Finals on June 21, 2025.

Fnatic vs Wolves roster at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025 Lower Finals

Fnatic

  • Jake 'Boaster' Howlett (IGL)
  • Emir Ali 'Alfajer' Beder
  • Timofey 'Chronicle' Khromov
  • Kajetan 'Kaajak' Haremski
  • Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Wolves Esports

  • Pong 'SiuFatBB' Ka-hei (IGL)
  • Liu 'Spring' Chun-ting
  • Huang 'Yuicaw' Yung-chieh
  • Liang 'Lysoar' Youhao
  • Tyler James 'juicy' Aeria

Also read: All qualified teams for VCT Masters Toronto

When and where to watch

You can watch Fnatic vs Wolves Esports compete in the Lower Final of Valorant Master Toronto 2025 on June 21, 2025, at the following times in different time zones:

  • EDT: 12 pm
  • PDT: 9:00 am
  • CEST: 6:00 pm
  • IST: 9:30 pm
  • Beijing CST: 12:00 am (Early June 22, 2025)

You can watch them at the following official channels:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications