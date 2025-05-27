5 teams that can clinch the title at Valorant Masters Toronto 2025

Valorant Masters Toronto is set to kick off on June 7, 2025. The S-tier tournament will see 12 teams battling for the trophy and $350,000, which is the winner's prize money. They will also receive seven Valorant circuit points, giving them an advantage in future international tournaments. Fans can expect to see favorites such as Sentinels and Fnatic at the grand event.

Although the event features some of the best teams in the world, some have a better form and, therefore, greater chances of winning at the Valorant Masters Toronto. This article will list five teams that we think have the best chance of winning the Masters trophy. The article is not arranged in any particular ranking.

Note: This article is subjective in nature and is based on the writer's opinions.

Trending

Valorant Masters Toronto: 5 teams that can win it all

1) Xi Lai Gaming

Xi Lai Gaming came out on top at VCT China Stage 1. The team has been in exceptional form and has run through the entire region, defeating giants like EDward Gaming, Trace Esports, and Bilibili Gaming.

Expand Tweet

XLG has been so dominant in the region that it hasn't lost a single match since March 13, 2025. The team has since collected a record win streak of eight match victories at China Stage 1. Players like Rarga, Viva, and coconut ensure the team stays in the fight even during difficult rounds and that the momentum favors XLG at Valorant Masters Toronto.

2) Fnatic

Team Fnatic posing for a picture (Image via Instagram/@fnatic.valorant)

The icons of EMEA, led by the charismatic Boaster, finished EMEA Stage 1 at the top. They have nine circuit points after defeating the likes of Team Heretics, FUT, Team Liquid, and Vitality, just to name a few. Fnatic won nine matches out of 10 at Stage 1 and dominated the region.

The team secured a 3-0 victory at the Stage 1 Grand Finals against Heretics, with players like kajaak and Chronicle putting up great numbers on the scoreboards. The EMEA champions look strong and may just take the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy home.

3) G2 Esports

Expand Tweet

This is probably not even a surprise. G2 Esports has been a very overpowering presence in the professional Valorant scene for the past few international tournaments. This time around, the team collected a perfect score of 10 circuit points; however, their match history is not flawless.

Out of 10 matches, G2 lost only one match, to their old-time rivals, the Sentinels. Regardless, G2 Esports' form looks as strong as always, and they will prove to be a threat at Valorant Masters Toronto, no matter the region they fight against.

4) Rex Regum Qeon

Expand Tweet

Rex Regum Qeon has lost to a few powerful opponents in the APAC. However, this did not stop the team from coming out on top at Pacific Stage 1. They have won 7 out of their last 10 matches and lost only to the likes of Gen.G and Team Secret.

The roster boasts experienced players like crazyguy and Monyet, making it very possible for them to clinch the Valorant Masters Toronto trophy. However, the team has seen fluctuating momentum, so they must bring their best to the table.

5) MIBR

aspas flexing his MIBR jersey (Image via X/@MIBR)

MIBR has a shot at winning the Valorant Masters Toronto if they manage to overcome its their biggest regional rivals, Sentinels and G2 Esports. The team has lost exclusively to only these two teams during the Americas Stage 1.

That said, they have shown great momentum and fast-moving tactics to overpower all the other teams they went up against, including 100T, Furia, and Cloud9. Overall, MIBR can take the win home with some focus and persistence.

These were the five teams that could win at Valorant Masters Toronto. The tournament will see many giants fight for the trophy, and at a level as complex as this, anything could go right for anyone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More