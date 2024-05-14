Top 10 players in VCT Pacific Stage 1

VCT Pacific Stage 1 was the second regional event for the Pacific. Eleven teams went through a series of matches to try and secure their spots for VCT Masters Shanghai. The teams first went through a Group Stage and then the Playoffs to make their way to the international event.

Over these intense matches, many players had amazing performances. This included newer and veteran players who created some of the most memorable moments.

Below is a list of the top 10 players during VCT Pacific Stage 1.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Best performing players to come out of VCT Pacific Stage 1

1) Jinggg

Jinggg at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Wang "Jinggg" Jie plays for Paper Rex and is most well known for his plays on the Duelist, Raze. After returning to competitive Valorant, he quickly rose to the top of the leaderboard as one of the best Pacific players. Jinggg had an Average Combat Score (ACS) of 234.3 and was the Grand Final MVP. He's easily one of the best players to look out for at VCT Masters Shanghai.

2) t3xture

t3xture at VCT Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Kim "t3xture" Na-Ra plays for Gen.G, mainly fulfilling the role of the Duelists Raze and Jett. He had an incredible performance during Masters Madrid and continued that form coming into VCT Pacific Stage 1, wreaking havoc against all teams as he secured an ACS of 235.3. t3xture also got a record of the highest frags in a VCT Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by getting 105 kills during the event's Grand Final.

3) Sayaplayer

Sayaplayer at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Ha "Sayaplayer" Jeong-woo plays as a Duelist for T1 and is known for his skill with the Operator on Jett. Coming in as an import pro, Sayaplayer has been a huge asset to T1 from time to time. He is always the playmaker and has clutched out incredibly difficult rounds for his team. In VCT Pacific Stage 1, Sayaplayer secured an ACS of 209.7 and will be making his way to Masters Shanghai.

4) Meiy

Meiy at VCT Pacific Kickoff 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Ibuki "Meiy" Seki is an esports pro for DetonatioN FocusMe who fulfills the role of a Duelist for his team. The year 2024 is Meiy's first venture into Valorant's tier-one scene. He was already heralded as an exceptional player in the Japanese pro scene and has replicated the same skill during VCT Pacific Stage 1. Meiy was most remarkable with Raze as he would destroy his opponents. He got an ACS of 238.3, making him one of the top five players in this regional event.

5) Jremy

Jremy at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera plays for Team Secret and fills in as their primary Duelist player. His performance during VCT Pacific Stage 1 was incredible and key to Team Secret's successful run to the Playoffs stage. They were the only team that defeated Paper Rex in the entire event. In this series, Jremy dropped 46 kills, topping the leaderboard, and got an ACS of 247.3 in this regional event.

6) something

something at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Ilya "something" Petrov plays for Paper Rex and is most well known for his insane Jett plays and sharp Operator aim. something was easily one of the biggest threats to his opponents in VCT Pacific Stage 1. With Jinggg back on the roster, this Duelist duo absolutely obliterated their competition and put up huge numbers on the scoreboard. something had an ACS of 229.9 in this event and looks deadly coming into VCT Masters Shanghai.

7) Meteor

Meteor at VCT Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Kim "Meteor" Tae-O plays for Gen.G and is the flex player for his team. Despite the multiple roles, Meteor has always delivered high-level performances in every match. This flexibility has allowed Gen.G to try many effective playstyles. When it comes to individual stats, Meteor had a terrific time during VCT Pacific Stage 1. He secured an ACS of 210.7 and will make his way to Masters Shanghai for another shot at a trophy win.

8) Dep

Dep at Valorant Champions 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

Yuma "Dep" Hashimoto plays a primary Duelist for ZETA DIVISION. He has always been one of the most fearsome players to go up against, providing immense firepower for his team and being one of their most consistent players. VCT Pacific Stage 1 saw him play as five different Duelists and earn a total ACS of 234.6. While the team didn't make it to Masters Shanghai, Dep made his presence known.

9) BuZz

BuZz at VCT Masters Tokyo (Image via Riot Games)

Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul plays for DRX and is a primary Duelist for the team. Given his years of experience in the Valorant scene, BuZz is among the veteran pros of VCT. He has always given some exceptional performances and delivered in the most critical matches. VCT Pacific Stage 1 was nothing different as BuZz solidified himself again as one of the region's top Duelists, earning an ACS of 230.8 by only playing the Jett and Raze.

10) Jemkin

Jemkin in the EMERGE // RRQ video (Image via Riot Games)

Maksim "Jemkin" Batorov plays for Rex Regum Qeon and plays the role of a Duelist for his team. VCT 2024 is Jemkin's first time playing in a tier-one competition. So far, he has looked exceptional in almost every match. Jemkin has displayed the same firepower he showed off during Ascension with his former team, SCARZ. He is always good for multi kills and has been consistent for the most part, getting an ACS of 236.4 in VCT Pacific Stage 1.

