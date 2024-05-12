Fnatic becomes VCT EMEA Stage 1 Champions after defeating Team Heretics

Fnatic has been crowned the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Champions after a nail-biting match against Team Heretics. The team didn't have a great start as Heretics took a swift two-map lead, but Fnatic displayed extreme determination as they took back the next two maps with aggressive strategies. They took the match to its final stretch and won the fifth and deciding map to become the VCT EMEA Stage 1 champions.

Fnatic's victory in the EMEA Stage 1 earns them a top-seeded spot heading into the VCT Masters Shanghai, where they will battle it out with other teams for a chance at more glory.

Fnatic is your VCT EMEA Stage 1 Champions

In yet another final game where the match was drawn out to all five maps, both Fnatic and Team Heretic took back-to-back maps. Team Heretics took the first two maps Sunset and Bind, with scores of 13-7 and 15-13 respectively.

Fnatic was swift to answer, immediately taking back successive maps to assert their dominance. They won Lotus with a score of 13-8, and Split with a score of 13-5. The deciding match took place on Breeze, where Fnatic dominated the map with a 13-8 scoreline, securing the victory and claiming the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Champions' title.

FNC Derke put on a stunning performance on both Split and Breeze with Yoru, showcasing how effective the Agent can be in the right hands. Leo, on the other hand, showed some absolute masterclass with his Sova plays, utilizing amazing Shock Darts to completely thwart Team Heretics in the final map of Breeze.

Fnatic's incredible comeback from a two-map deficit against Team Heretics displays their resilience, and they earned the title of the VCT EMEA Stage 1 Champions.

The team's aggressive tactics and Derke's masterful plays with Yoru certainly seem to be a deciding factor in securing the championship title. With the victory in their bag, Fnatic can now turn their attention to the VCT Masters Shanghai, where they will enter as a top-seeded team, thanks to this victory.