Apex Legends will reportedly feature Augments in future update

As per the latest leaks from popular data miner and leaker, @HYPERMYSTx, Apex Legends will reportedly feature the addition of new perks using an 'Augment' System. We have seen a similar implementation of this feature in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies, where Augments serve as unique modifiers that alter certain attributes of items.

In this article, we will provide players with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Augments potentially coming in Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about the leaked Augments reportedly coming in Apex Legends

As stated by @HYPERMYSTx, the Augments will reportedly serve as equippable additional passive perks for different Legends. These will potentially be universal, providing players with the ability to equip unique passive abilities that will serve their playstyle or team play strategies.

However, @HYPERMYSTx goes on to state that two default Augments will be assigned to characters. There are even chances of rare and unique Augments dropping on the field. These will reportedly be accessible via supply boxes or even the hot zones.

The leaker has further acquired game files that indicate all the Augments that are currently in development. It must be noted that this entire concept is still in its early stage, and is subject to change when it eventually goes live on the primary build of the game.

Here's a look at all the Augments that have been data-mined so far:

Squad Healing: Using a healing item also applies the effect to nearby allies.

Using a healing item also applies the effect to nearby allies. Reload Expert : Fast reload for 4 seconds after destroying enemy armor.

: Fast reload for 4 seconds after destroying enemy armor. Combat Awareness: Scans enemies within a 200m radius and sends 3 pings at 4-second intervals.

Scans enemies within a 200m radius and sends 3 pings at 4-second intervals. Cooldown Reduction: Ability cooldowns are reduced.

Ability cooldowns are reduced. Battle Prepper: Details unknown.

Details unknown. Ammo Stacking: Ammo stacking capacity is increased.

Ammo stacking capacity is increased. Plus One Ultimate Charge : Can stack two ultimates.

: Can stack two ultimates. Wall Run: Wall running is now possible.

Wall running is now possible. Deathbox Vision: Ammo is replenished when knocking down an enemy, sniper ammo is replenished twice, and standard ammo is replenished three times.

Ammo is replenished when knocking down an enemy, sniper ammo is replenished twice, and standard ammo is replenished three times. Dash : Player gains the ability to dash.

: Player gains the ability to dash. Infinite Ammo: Automatically gains infinite ammo for both equipped weapons, and locks the inventory of the corresponding ammo type for both weapons.

Automatically gains infinite ammo for both equipped weapons, and locks the inventory of the corresponding ammo type for both weapons. Battery Printer : Generates one shield battery every 20 seconds, and stops when a total of six are acquired.

: Generates one shield battery every 20 seconds, and stops when a total of six are acquired. Shmovement: Movement speed +8%, double jump is possible.

Movement speed +8%, double jump is possible. Scan: Scanning is possible.

Scanning is possible. Double Tactical: Allows you to stack two tactical abilities.

Allows you to stack two tactical abilities. Healing Overflow : When healing at maximum HP, 50% of the excess is converted into an overflow shield. If you shield beyond maximum armor, only 50% of the excess is converted.

: When healing at maximum HP, 50% of the excess is converted into an overflow shield. If you shield beyond maximum armor, only 50% of the excess is converted. Spotter: Shows enemies fighting within a 150-200m radius on the minimap for 5 seconds.

Shows enemies fighting within a 150-200m radius on the minimap for 5 seconds. Midas Touch: The ability that turns weapons into gold, like Ballistic's Ultimate.

The ability that turns weapons into gold, like Ballistic's Ultimate. Armor Overflow: If you do not take damage for 30 seconds, your overflow shield will start to heal. Heals occur at 0.1-second intervals, restoring 1 shield at a time. It will heal until it reaches a maximum of 25 shields.

That's everything that you need to know about the Augment system reportedly coming in Apex Legends. The addition of this unique feature will definitely change the Legend meta, and we are excited to see the unique team comps and perk combos that players will opt for in their games.

