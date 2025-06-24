All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is going to patch some of the most prevalent issues that surfaced and other bugs that hindered the overall gameplay experience. Such problems are quite common in online multiplayer titles, as there are various moving parts, and the failure of a simple feature can lead to new bugs.

Ad

Fortunately, the developers take note of player feedback and can deploy necessary fixes as soon as possible.

This article will highlight all the bug fixes arriving in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 all bug fixes

Here is a quick overview of all the bugs that have been fixed in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2:

Ad

Trending

General

Third-person footsteps will be produced when walking with the Bocek equipped.

Arrows from the Bocek will despawn properly.

Arrows shot at the Arena barrier will not stay on the barrier once the round starts.

Arsenals will not steal ammo from player inventory.

Artemis audio cue “meow” will not spam in the Firing Range.

Arrows cannot be picked up across Firing Range instances.

Shader compiling will no longer repeat every time the game loads or after Windows Update. This is a PC specific fix.

Tactical ability of legends will not activate when using Akimbo weapons and activating Ultimate ability.

Match summary will show Tracked and Recommended challenges.

The Tracked Challenges widget will display the more progressed challenges.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Upcoming Legend changes indicate a potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Legends

Alter

Bug fixed for cancellation of Void Nexus activation if player is holding an Ultimate in their hands.

Bug fixed for Lifeline where Void Nexus activation fails when hard landing on map.

Enemy and dummy highlighting fixed with tactical ability whenever friendly fire was turned on in the Firing Range.

Bug fixed to provide Alter’s teammates with Respawn Beacon when crafting banners. This bug occurred when Alter had the “Friends” perk but was eliminated.

Ad

Ash

Greedy Snare tactical will plant correctly after the first hit.

Mirage

Bug fixed to exit cloaking consistently when hit by enemies during healing.

Sparrow

The ultimate ability will no longer break Revenant’s ultimate instantly.

These are all the mid-season fixes for Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Fans can also contact the official support team to report any new bugs or glitches that they encounter within the game to help developers fix the problems.

Ad

Providing permanent fixes for bugs is crucial for online multiplayer titles as they can potentially break the game and negatively impact the gameplay experience.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krishanu Ranjan Sarma Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.



Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.



Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.



Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.



In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.