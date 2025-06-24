All bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 is going to patch some of the most prevalent issues that surfaced and other bugs that hindered the overall gameplay experience. Such problems are quite common in online multiplayer titles, as there are various moving parts, and the failure of a simple feature can lead to new bugs.
Fortunately, the developers take note of player feedback and can deploy necessary fixes as soon as possible.
This article will highlight all the bug fixes arriving in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 all bug fixes
Here is a quick overview of all the bugs that have been fixed in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2:
General
- Third-person footsteps will be produced when walking with the Bocek equipped.
- Arrows from the Bocek will despawn properly.
- Arrows shot at the Arena barrier will not stay on the barrier once the round starts.
- Arsenals will not steal ammo from player inventory.
- Artemis audio cue “meow” will not spam in the Firing Range.
- Arrows cannot be picked up across Firing Range instances.
- Shader compiling will no longer repeat every time the game loads or after Windows Update. This is a PC specific fix.
- Tactical ability of legends will not activate when using Akimbo weapons and activating Ultimate ability.
- Match summary will show Tracked and Recommended challenges.
- The Tracked Challenges widget will display the more progressed challenges.
Legends
Alter
- Bug fixed for cancellation of Void Nexus activation if player is holding an Ultimate in their hands.
- Bug fixed for Lifeline where Void Nexus activation fails when hard landing on map.
- Enemy and dummy highlighting fixed with tactical ability whenever friendly fire was turned on in the Firing Range.
- Bug fixed to provide Alter’s teammates with Respawn Beacon when crafting banners. This bug occurred when Alter had the “Friends” perk but was eliminated.
Ash
- Greedy Snare tactical will plant correctly after the first hit.
Mirage
- Bug fixed to exit cloaking consistently when hit by enemies during healing.
Sparrow
- The ultimate ability will no longer break Revenant’s ultimate instantly.
These are all the mid-season fixes for Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Fans can also contact the official support team to report any new bugs or glitches that they encounter within the game to help developers fix the problems.
Providing permanent fixes for bugs is crucial for online multiplayer titles as they can potentially break the game and negatively impact the gameplay experience.
