Apex Legends Twitch Drops (Season 25 Split 2): All rewards and how to unlock

A brand-new series of Apex Legends Twitch Drops has been released after the debut of the Season 25 Split 2 update. With this patch, Apex Legends has undergone its mid-seasonal changes. The latest update has been targeted towards improving gameplay experience, balancing out Legend metas, and weapon stats in the game.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Twitch Drops for Season 25 Split 2. Read below to know more.

All Apex Legends Twitch Drops rewards (Season 25 Split 2)

The latest Apex Legends Twitch Drops rewards campaign has gone live for all regions on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST, and will be available for grabs until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 1:06 AM IST.

Here's a list of the different collectibles that you can get your hands on through this Twitch campaign:

High Life weapon charm

Bullseye Bocek skin

Aged to Perfection holospray

Undisputed sticker

Catnapped weapon charm

Classy Quiver weapon charm

How to unlock

Since these skins are part of the Twitch promotional package, players will have to dedicate some time to watching Apex Legends streams on Twitch or subscribing to Streamers on this platform. Some of these items have a specified watch time requirement, and some need you to spend some money to either subscribe or gift subscriptions on this platform.

Here's a list of the requirements for each of these rewards:

High Life weapon charm: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions

Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions Bullseye Bocek skin: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions

Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions Aged to Perfection holospray: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions

Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions Undisputed sticker: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions

Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions Catnapped weapon charm: Watch Apex Legends Twitch stream for 30 minutes

Watch Apex Legends Twitch stream for 30 minutes Classy Quiver weapon charm: Watch Apex Legends Twitch stream for 30 minutes

It must be noted that progression on the aforementioned rewards will only be tracked if you subscribe to Streamers and watch 'Drops-Enabled' content for Apex Legends.

