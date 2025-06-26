Apex Legends Twitch Drops (Season 25 Split 2): All rewards and how to unlock

A brand-new series of Apex Legends Twitch Drops has been released after the debut of the Season 25 Split 2 update. With this patch, Apex Legends has undergone its mid-seasonal changes. The latest update has been targeted towards improving gameplay experience, balancing out Legend metas, and weapon stats in the game.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Apex Legends Twitch Drops for Season 25 Split 2. Read below to know more.
All Apex Legends Twitch Drops rewards (Season 25 Split 2)
The latest Apex Legends Twitch Drops rewards campaign has gone live for all regions on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7:30 PM IST, and will be available for grabs until Tuesday, July 22, 2025, 1:06 AM IST.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a list of the different collectibles that you can get your hands on through this Twitch campaign:
- High Life weapon charm
- Bullseye Bocek skin
- Aged to Perfection holospray
- Undisputed sticker
- Catnapped weapon charm
- Classy Quiver weapon charm
Read more: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
How to unlock
Since these skins are part of the Twitch promotional package, players will have to dedicate some time to watching Apex Legends streams on Twitch or subscribing to Streamers on this platform. Some of these items have a specified watch time requirement, and some need you to spend some money to either subscribe or gift subscriptions on this platform.
Here's a list of the requirements for each of these rewards:
- High Life weapon charm: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions
- Bullseye Bocek skin: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions
- Aged to Perfection holospray: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions
- Undisputed sticker: Purchase 3 new recurring or gift subscriptions
- Catnapped weapon charm: Watch Apex Legends Twitch stream for 30 minutes
- Classy Quiver weapon charm: Watch Apex Legends Twitch stream for 30 minutes
It must be noted that progression on the aforementioned rewards will only be tracked if you subscribe to Streamers and watch 'Drops-Enabled' content for Apex Legends.
Check out: All Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Twitch Drops. For more related news and guides, check these links below:
- Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2: 5 best Legends to play after the update
- Apex Legends patch notes (Season 25 Split 2): New Collection event, Wattson buffs, Arena: Duels LTM, and more
- Upcoming Legend changes indicate a potential meta shift in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.