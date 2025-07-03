Apex Legends hotfix patch (July 3, 2025): Arena updates, bug fixes, and more

A brand-new Apex Legends hotfix patch has been released on July 3, 2025. It's targeted towards providing quality-of-life updates and fixing a plethora of bugs that have been detected right after the debut of the Season 25 Split 2 mid-season update. Furthermore, changes have been made to Arenas 1v1 to enhance the gameplay experience of players.

This article will explore the latest Apex Legends hotfix patch released on July 3, 2025. To know more about it, read below.

All changes made with Apex Legends hotfix patch for July 3, 2025

As per the official post made by Respawn Entertainment on X, the following changes have been implemented with the latest hotfix patch for the title:

Resolved a bug causing Wattson's Energized Healer not to heal as much as it should

Fixed the Power Sword effects being visible when Mirage was cloaked

Updated Arenas: Duels so that only Kills = Wins and timed out Duels now result in draws. This change is to address players hiding during the match.

Resolved an issue causing Mad Maggie's intro animation to crash on PS4

Updated the description of Daily Challenges to be more accurate

Fixed an issue causing Apex Pack prompts to send players to the wrong screen

Updated the Apex Pack info screen to be more accurate

Resolved an issue allowing players to slide and interact with a Respawn Beacon from further than intended

As evident, most of these changes have been effected to improve gameplay experience and fix a range of bugs that have been detected right after the mid-season update.

However, the change made to 1v1 Arenas is absolutely huge. Players were abusing a mechanic where they would deal one tick of damage and hide for the rest of the match to secure a free win. With the latest change, they have to ensure that they secure an elimination to actually win the duel. This will improve the competitive integrity of this game.

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends hotfix patch for July 3, 2025. For more related news and guides, check these links below:

