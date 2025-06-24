Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2: 5 best Legends for Arenas

Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 will feature a new twist in the Arenas mode, and it's crucial to know the best Legend picks to rake in wins. Although there are a few strong meta options that you can always rely on, other characters can potentially increase your combat ability as well. Arenas is a great game mode to warm up before jumping into ranked lobbies, so you may want to choose your comfort character as well.

Since Arenas is not a part of the ranked playlist, it is the perfect place to test out new weapons and Legends. The quick battles can help newcomers try out new loadouts while combining them with different characters in the game.

That said, this article will highlight the 5 best Legends you can pick for Arenas in Apex Legends Season 2 Split 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. The content discussed in this article may be updated in the future.

5 best Legends for Arenas in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2

Here is a list of the most effective Legends you can pick while playing Arenas in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2:

1) Ballistic

Ballistic in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 received nerfs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Ballistic is one of the highest-picked Assault characters in the game and can silence your gun. This provides you with a massive advantage during gunfights as you can land shots without facing retaliation when the enemy overheats their weapon. Moreover, Ballistic’s tactical ability has an auto-lock feature and follows its target.

Although this Legend received some nerfs in the Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 update, his combat prowess remains unmatched.

2) Ash

Ash in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 has received some nerfs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Ash is another Assault character who has maintained a spot in the meta throughout the current and previous season. This Legend pick is perfect for players who favor agility and movement techniques.

The new patch also nerfed Ash, limiting the character to a single dash but with a shorter cooldown. This enables you to jump into action or retreat from a dangerous position with ease. Moreover, her tactical ability is perfect for binding enemies to a small area and then rushing in to score an elimination.

3) Wattson

Wattson received buffs in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Wattson is from the Controller category and excels at anchoring map areas. While it might seem ineffective to use such a Legend in Arenas, her tactical ability can be used to limit the opponent’s movement.

With the new buffs in Season 25 Split 2, her electric fences can force cooldowns on dashes of characters like Ash and Sparrow. This makes it almost impossible to rush close to Wattson while she is protected by her tactical ability.

4) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a highly agile pick and perfect for chasing enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Pathfinder is a classic choice from the Skirmisher class, and he can grapple around the map to initiate fights and retreat to safety. His kit is most effective when used in between active combat situations. You can use his tactical ability to quickly close in on enemies who have been critically hit and heal behind cover.

Moreover, it can be used to dodge enemy gunfire, as tracking this Legend during a well-executed grapple is very difficult. Combined with a shotgun loadout, you can secure some easy kills at close range.

5) Sparrow

Sparrow is a strong meta pick for Arenas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Sparrow is the latest addition to the Recon category and has some of the best detection abilities. His passive allows you to climb walls and perform an upward leap to reach high ground. Moreover, the passive also provides you with an additional jump that can be activated mid-air.

Sparrow's tactical ability can be used to set traps around flanks to detect enemies. This makes it easier to reposition and surprise the opponent for easy kills. You can also benefit from the Threat Vision perk that highlights enemies when ADSing with a weapon.

That concludes the best Legends you can pick in Arenas in Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

