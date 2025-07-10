Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Stage: Groups, teams, dates, and format announced 

The Knockout Stage of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place from July 16 to July 18, 2025. A total of 18 teams, divided into three groups, will be participating in this stage. They have been selected from various regional tournaments held earlier this year. This year's event carries a prize pool of $1 million.

Ad

The Free Fire World Cup is a part of the Esports World Cup 2025, which features a total of 25 esports tournaments. It is also the first international event of the mobile game. The tournament will be held in three rounds: Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals.

Groups for Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout

Ad

Trending

Here are the three groups that will compete in the Knockout:

Group A

Visionsystem SPA paiN Gaming All Gamers Virtus.pro Team Falcons Red Hawks

Group B

Hotshot Esports EVOS Divine Fluxo Core Memory Esports Team Vitality Alfa 34

Group C

Dragons Esports Rainbow7 ONIC Olympus LOS RRQ Kazu Buriram United Esports

Format

The Knockout Stage will feature three groups, each with six teams. They will face each other in a round robin format. Each group will see 12 matches being played. The top 12 teams from the overall scoreboard will secure their spots in the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages.

Ad

The top 12 teams will clash in the Point Rush to gather points for the Grand Finals. The Point Rush will feature six matches and will be played on July 19, 2025.

Ad

The Grand Finals will be held on July 20, 2025, where 12 teams will vie for the trophy. This ultimate stage will be conducted in a Champion Rush format, with a maximum of 10 games hosted in the finale. The Champion Rush Point for the Grand Finals is 80 points.

How to watch

The World Cup will be streamed live on the Free Fire Esports YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels in several languages from 8:00 (GMT + 7).

Ad

Popular teams like Fluxo, Buriram United, RRQ, and Falcons are competing in the event. The previous edition of the Free Fire World Cup was won by Thailand's Team Falcons, who have received a direct invitation to the upcoming edition.

The winners of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 will walk home with a cash prize of $300,000. The second and third-placed teams will earn $180,000 and $120,000, respectively. Each participating club will also get a share of the total prize pool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.