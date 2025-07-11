Honor of Kings World Cup 2025: Dates, teams, and prize pool distribution announced

The Honor of Kings World Cup 2025 is all set to be played from July 15 to 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 18 teams from around the world will take part in this prestigious tournament. It features a whopping total prize pool of $3 million. It will be played at the Boulevard Riyadh City, 5V5 Arena, Saudi Arabia.

The Honor of Kings event is a part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. All 18 participants have been chosen from various regional events. The champions will be awarded a humongous cash prize of $750,000, 25% of the total prize pool.

Participating teams in Honor of Kings World Cup 2025

All Gamers Global ThunderTalk Global Gen.G Esports Nova Esports Black Shrew Esports Alpha Gaming Kagendra Dominator Esports Team Vitality Boom Esports Blacklist International A.C.T Esports Club Paws Gaming Loops Alpha7 Esports NongShim, RedForce Twisted Minds OG

Prize pool distribution

First place - $750,000

Second place - $460,000

Third place - $310,000

Fourth place - $200,000

Fifth place - $130,000

Sixth place - $130,000

Seventh place - $130,000

Eighth place - $130,000

Ninth place - $100,000

10th place - $100,000

11th place - $80,000

12th place - $80,000

13th place - $80,000

14th place - $80,000

15th place - $60,000

16th place - $60,000

17th Place - $60,000

18th Place - $60,000

Format

The Honor of Kings World Cup will take place in four phases: Group Stage, Last Chance, Group Kings, and Playoffs. All Gamers Global and ThunderTalk Global will play directly in the Playoffs as their rosters won the KPL Spring and ACL, respectively.

Group Stage — July 15 to 19

The Group Stage will run across four days from July 15 to 19. 16 teams have been divided equally into four groups. The top team from each group will qualify directly for the Playoffs and Group Kings. The second-ranked team from each group will move to the Last Chance. The remaining teams will be eliminated from the Honor of Kings World Cup.

Last Chance — July 20

Four teams, the Group Stage’s second-best team from each group, will be divided into two groups and will compete in the Last Chance on July 20. The winner of each group will advance to the Playoffs.

Group Kings — July 20

The Group Kings will be held on July 20. The top four teams from the Group Stage will fight in this phase. The top team from Group A will face the top team from Group B. The best team from Group C will play against the top team from Group D.

The winners of these matches will be placed into the top 4 Pool of the Playoffs, while the losers will be seeded into the bottom 4 Pool.

Playoffs — July 23 to 26

The Playoffs will be held from July 23 to 26. A total of eight teams will participate in this phase. As mentioned previously, All Gamers Global and ThunderTalk Global have been directly invited to the Playoffs’ Top 4 Pool.

