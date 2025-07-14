Ready or Not console (PlayStation and Xbox) release countdown: Launch time for all regions

Ready or Not console release is just around the corner. After earning praise on PC, this intense and methodical first-person shooter is officially launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on July 15, 2025. Whether you’ve been following the title since early access or are new to the franchise, this marks a major milestone as Void Interactive expands its audience beyond PC.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the launch timings of Ready or Not console.

Ready or Not console (PlayStation 5 and Xbox) launch time across all regions

The Ready or Not's console version goes live on July 15, but the launch time differs based on where you live. According to Void Interactive’s release schedule, console players worldwide can expect the game to roll out regionally as follows:

Ad

Trending

North America (PDT): July 15 at 12 am.

(PDT): July 15 at 12 am. North America (EDT): July 15 at 3 am.

(EDT): July 15 at 3 am. UK (BST): July 15 at 8 am.

(BST): July 15 at 8 am. Europe (CEST): July 15 at 9 am.

(CEST): July 15 at 9 am. India (IST): July 15 at 12:30 pm.

(IST): July 15 at 12:30 pm. Japan (JST): July 15 at 4 pm.

(JST): July 15 at 4 pm. Australia (AEST): July 15 at 5 pm.

(AEST): July 15 at 5 pm. New Zealand (NZT): July 15 at 7 pm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: What is the Ironman mode in Ready or Not?

The console release will feature all major content from the PC edition, including optimized controls and UI designed with controller play in mind. Whether you're back behind the walls of Los Sueños or experiencing the high-stakes excitement for the first time, the Ready or Not console version is poised to provide the same heart-pounding tactical action console players have been wanting.

Ad

Ready or Not console launch countdown

Here is also a countdown that will help players keep track of the launch of Ready or Not console:

Ad

Also read: All soft objectives in Ready or Not missions

Does Ready or Not support cross-platform play?

One of the most exciting bits of news for fans is that Ready or Not console versions will support cross-platform play. The developers have confirmed that once the game is live across all platforms, cross-play will be rolled out.

PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players will soon be able to team up for cooperative missions, creating a unified tactical experience regardless of platform. So even if your friends are on different systems, you won’t have to fight crime alone for long.

Ad

Also read: What are the censorship changes in Ready or Not?

With the console version of Ready or Not release drawing near, tactical shooter fans have a fresh battlefield to explore, and the launch timing ensures players worldwide can jump in without delay. Void Interactive’s commitment to maintaining the game’s immersive realism ensures a top-tier console debut.

Whether you're storming buildings solo or coordinating with a squad, July 15 marks a big day for the console tactical shooter community.

Ad

Also read: How many missions are in Ready or Not?

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Das Akash Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Though Akash has a master’s degree in biotechnology and years of experience working as a research associate and graphics designer, his love of video games has driven him to choose a career as a gaming journalist.



It was the venerable Call of Duty and Need for Speed franchises that sparked his love for the medium. Presently, he prefers multiplayer experiences like Valorant and regards renowned YouTuber Shroud as an inspiration.



Apart from gaming, Akash enjoys traveling, go-karting, and long drives. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.