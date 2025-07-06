What are the censorship changes in Ready or Not?

Ready or Not is currently in the midst of a major controversy, and it's not looking good. This backlash involves the recent censorship update that has resulted in massive review bombing on the title's Steam page. While the game's overall rating is still Very Positive, over 14,000 recent reviews have caused the recent rating drop to Mostly Negative, a situation that is concerning.
The timing couldn't have been worse, as the console release is just around the corner. Many long-time fans feel the sudden move goes against what the developers used to stand for. On that note, this article explores the censorship changes in Ready or Not.
All censorship changes in Ready or Not
VOID Interactive shared a detailed statement on Steam regarding the recent changes made. According to them, there are just a few minor visual adjustments made to comply with the policies, age rating boards, and legal requirements. The team insists that the game's core theme and intensity remain untouched.
The developers said that the visuals were only edited where they were absolutely required. Popular missions like Elephant, Neon Tomb, and Valley of the Dolls remain untouched. Here are the six confirmed censorship changes:
- Twisted Nerve: The girl who was shown convulsing before is now sleeping instead.
- A Lethal Obsession: The nudity of the ghillie suit suspect has been adjusted.
- Hide and Seek: All female hostages now wear undergarments.
- Narcos: The police informant hostage now wears underwear.
- 23 Megabytes a Second: The Photo of Minors objective has been revised to better connect with the storyline later.
- Post-mortem dismemberment: This feature has been disabled.
Most of the negative reviews claim that the gameplay does not feel raw and unapologetic like it used to. Some even speculate that these changes were made for the console release, aiming to appeal to a broader audience. The developers stressed that the alterations were implemented only to meet certification standards.
You can check the official before and after images shared by the developers here.
