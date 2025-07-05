When does Ready or Not come out on Xbox and PS5?

Ready or Not is famous for its raw, tactical FPS gameplay that doesn’t hold back on realism. After months of anticipation, VOID Interactive has officially announced that the game is arriving on modern consoles, and the community is hyped up. Ready or Not is officially launching for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on July 15, 2025.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Ready or Not’s console launch.

Ready or Not console release: Supported platforms, rewards, and more

For those who don't know, Ready or Not is a realistic tactical FPS title that puts you in the boots of a SWAT commander. There are various objectives to do such as rescuing hostages, defusing bombs, and arresting suspects. You can play both solo and co-op mode.

Since its release in December 2023, Ready or Not has maintained a "Very Positive" rating on Steam, with nearly 200,000 reviews. The player count has also remained consistent, peaking at over 10,000 concurrent players daily since launch.

The game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 from July 15, 2025, onwards, and the pre-order is already live. The game will also support full crossplay between all platforms now, which is a big plus. It’s important to note that the game will not be released on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Players can unlock the following weapons as a pre-order reward:

M32A1 Grenade Launcher

MK-V Pistol

590M Shotgun

The Standard Edition costs $49.99 and only includes the base game. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Edition costs $69.99 and includes the following content along with the base game:

Mission Pass Alpha

Home Invasion

Dark Waters

To play the multiplayer mode, you must have an active PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription. Otherwise, you will only be able to play the single-player campaign mode.

That’s everything you need to know about the game's console release. If you like tactical shooters and have been waiting to experience a realistic tactical shooter on a console, this game is worth trying.

