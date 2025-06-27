FBC Firebreak reaches 1 million players despite bad reviews

FBC Firebreak has only been out for a couple of weeks, and it hasn't exactly blown players and critics away. The game got a Mixed rating on Steam with over a thousand reviews. Interestingly, though, the developers announced that the game surpassed a million players worldwide within two weeks of launch. This shows that despite complaints about content or polish, many gamers were curious about the game.

However, this doesn't mean that the game sold over a million copies. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the game.

FBC Firebreak crosses 1 million players in just two weeks, here's why

For those who haven’t played it, FBC Firebreak is a co-op first-person shooter set inside the Federal Bureau of Control. You and your teammates work as the Firebreakers, skilled units trained to fight against the most dangerous and bizarre anomalies. Your objective in the game is to restore order and eliminate such creatures in the Oldest House.

The game is designed for three-player co-op, requiring good teamwork and fast decision-making. Each player gets a Crisis Kit, consisting of weapons, special tools, and more. While the concept seems fresh, many players and critics found the game rushed and repetitive. The majority of the negative reviews primarily revolved around the fact that the game has very little content, considering the $40 price tag, and even more if you opt for the Deluxe Edition.

With all this in mind, many of you might be wondering how the game even reached the million-player mark. The answer is a monthly subscription to either Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus. The developers never mentioned selling over a million copies, but rather crossing a million players worldwide.

Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus have exploded in popularity lately, as they offer hundreds of new releases from big publishers on day one without requiring a full purchase. Additionally, the game even supports cross-platform gameplay, which often helps boost player numbers. So, when you consider all this, it’s not too surprising that FBC Firebreak managed to reach the million-player mark so quickly.

