Is FBC Firebreak cross-platform?

FBC Firebreak is finally out, and while the game had a lot of hype before launch, the response so far has been quite negative. Many players were excited about the unique approach to the co-op style gameplay, but players have been complaining about the lack of content. However, future updates could probably be fixed based on the community feedback. That said, many players might be curious to know whether the title supports cross-platform or not.

Yes, FBC Firebreak supports full cross-platform. On that note, here’s a quick look at what the game is about and the supported platforms.

A brief overview of FBC Firebreak

FBC Firebreak is a co-op FPS set in the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control. You play as a Firebreaker, who is assigned to deal with various dangerous anomalies that have infested the headquarters. You can play in a lobby of three players to complete different quests and restore order. The game combines tactical teamwork with fast-paced actions. Each player can have their unique loadout with different sets of tools and upgrades.

The game supports cross-platform matchmaking, which means that you can team up with your friends whether they’re on a console or PC. However, the game does not support cross-progression, so your account level, unlocked items, and more are tied to the primary platform that you play on. If you switch to a new platform, for example, from PC to PlayStation 5, you will be starting from scratch.

The game is currently available on the following platforms:

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S

Surprisingly, the game is not supported in the newly released Nintendo Switch 2.

That's everything you need to know about FBC Firebreak. If you are interested, the game is priced at $39.99 across all supported platforms.

