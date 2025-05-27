Is Fortnite mobile crossplay?

Fortnite mobile is finally live again on iOS in the US, and fans are loving it so far. Within just one day of launch, the game climbed to the #1 spot on the App Store, beating some of the biggest mobile games, like Roblox and Clash of Clans. With all the hype surrounding the return of Fortnite on iPhones and iPads, many players might wonder if the game supports crossplay. The answer is yes, Fortnite mobile supports full crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s crossplay feature and supported devices.

Fortnite mobile supports full crossplay and progression on all major platforms

The iOS version of Fortnite is currently available only in the US and EU. A Japan launch is confirmed for late 2025, but there’s no news about the global release yet. Meanwhile, players in any country can download and play Fortnite Mobile on Android through the Epic Games Launcher, since it’s not available on the Google Play Store.

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The US release faced several delays due to the long legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. After years of court rulings and negotiations, Apple had to finally allow Fortnite back on its App Store. To celebrate this moment, Epic Games even gave away a free Burnoff skin to players who logged in on mobile devices.

Besides mobile, Fortnite is also available on

PC (Windows, macOS)

PlayStation 4|5

Xbox One & Series X|S

Nintendo Switch

Ad

If you're on an Apple device in a region where Fortnite isn’t officially live yet, you can still access the game using cloud gaming services through your browser such as Xbox Cloud Gaming or Amazon Luna.

Thanks to full crossplay, you can play with friends on any platform. Fortnite also has cross-progression, so your Battle Pass, levels, V-Bucks, and cosmetics are all synced no matter what device you're on. In fact, Fortnite was the first game in history to support complete crossplay and cross-progression across mobile, PC, and consoles.

Ad

Here are the system requirements for Fortnite mobile:

Apple devices

Operating system: iOS 17.4 or later for iPhones, iPadOS 17.4 or later for iPads.

iOS 17.4 or later for iPhones, iPadOS 17.4 or later for iPads. RAM: 4GB or above.

4GB or above. 120 FPS supported devices: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and newer), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and newer).

Android devices

Operating system: Android 10 or later.

Android 10 or later. RAM: 4GB or above.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite mobile.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More