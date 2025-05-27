Is Fortnite mobile crossplay?

Fortnite mobile is finally live again on iOS in the US, and fans are loving it so far. Within just one day of launch, the game climbed to the #1 spot on the App Store, beating some of the biggest mobile games, like Roblox and Clash of Clans. With all the hype surrounding the return of Fortnite on iPhones and iPads, many players might wonder if the game supports crossplay. The answer is yes, Fortnite mobile supports full crossplay and cross-progression across all platforms.
Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s crossplay feature and supported devices.
Fortnite mobile supports full crossplay and progression on all major platforms
The iOS version of Fortnite is currently available only in the US and EU. A Japan launch is confirmed for late 2025, but there’s no news about the global release yet. Meanwhile, players in any country can download and play Fortnite Mobile on Android through the Epic Games Launcher, since it’s not available on the Google Play Store.
The US release faced several delays due to the long legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. After years of court rulings and negotiations, Apple had to finally allow Fortnite back on its App Store. To celebrate this moment, Epic Games even gave away a free Burnoff skin to players who logged in on mobile devices.
Besides mobile, Fortnite is also available on
- PC (Windows, macOS)
- PlayStation 4|5
- Xbox One & Series X|S
- Nintendo Switch
If you're on an Apple device in a region where Fortnite isn’t officially live yet, you can still access the game using cloud gaming services through your browser such as Xbox Cloud Gaming or Amazon Luna.
Thanks to full crossplay, you can play with friends on any platform. Fortnite also has cross-progression, so your Battle Pass, levels, V-Bucks, and cosmetics are all synced no matter what device you're on. In fact, Fortnite was the first game in history to support complete crossplay and cross-progression across mobile, PC, and consoles.
Here are the system requirements for Fortnite mobile:
Apple devices
- Operating system: iOS 17.4 or later for iPhones, iPadOS 17.4 or later for iPads.
- RAM: 4GB or above.
- 120 FPS supported devices: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and newer), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and newer).
Android devices
- Operating system: Android 10 or later.
- RAM: 4GB or above.
That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite mobile.
