Fortnite Mobile is already #1 on App Store in less than a day since relaunch

After years of legal disputes and uncertainty, Fortnite Mobile is finally back on the App Store in the US as of May 21, 2025, and it’s already making waves. Within a day, the game has reached the #1 spot on the App Store charts, beating some of the most popular mobile titles. It took several days for the game to get approved after being submitted, which left many fans wondering if the mobile comeback would happen at all.

Now, it's officially live, and mobile users can finally enjoy the new Galactic Battle season on their iPhone and iPad devices.

Fortnite Mobile hits #1 across multiple App Store charts on launch day

For a long time, Roblox Mobile held the #1 position in the Free Action category on the App Store, with no competitor close enough. However, Fortnite Mobile has now easily overtaken Roblox, driven by the massive hype surrounding its return and all the attention from its legal battle with Apple.

Here are the current top 10 free Action games in the US App Store as of May 21, 2025:

Fortnite Roblox Delta Force Subway Surfers Clash Royale Call of Duty: Mobile Clash of Clans Among Us Paper.io 2 Brawl Stars

While Apple doesn’t show exact download numbers like Play Store, it's clear that Fortnite has received tens of thousands of downloads on the first day to reach the top. The game didn’t just dominate the Action category, it's also the top game in all Free Games as well as the Adventure category.

Fortnite Mobile is now available in both the USA and EU, with a Japan release planned for late 2025. The game supports iOS 17.4 and above for iPhones and iPadOS 17.4 or above for iPads. The download size is roughly 575MB and there are various in-app purchases already available such as V-Bucks and a few cosmetic bundles.

That's everything we know so far about the successful mobile launch of the game. Fans are interested to see how Epic Games plans to keep the game at the top of the charts consistently.

