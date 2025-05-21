Fortnite is back on Apple devices in US and EU, more to follow soon

Fortnite is back on Apple devices in the US and EU, and this is just the start of things. After a lengthy legal battle that has lasted nearly five years, players can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as the title is available on iOS devices once more. While a list of compatible devices has not been provided just yet, the game should run on models no older than four to five years.

Ad

This is a huge step forward for many iOS players, who can now enjoy Fortnite on the go again. Perhaps the only downside is that they have missed out on nearly five years' worth of content. Unless they had access to another device to play, hundreds of cosmetics have been lost forever. However, not everything is gloomy and gray.

Fortnite being back on Apple devices in the US and EU is just the beginning

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

With two major regions now having access to Fortnite on iOS, it has been a good year for Epic Games. However, this is just the beginning. Based on information shared in June 2024, the game is set to return to iOS devices in Japan in late 2025.

There's no timeline in place, but the Japanese government and the Diet have passed a new law to open up mobile app stores, and as such, this will follow through.

Ad

Fortnite on iOS is also coming to Brazil through the Epic Games Store in July. Again, there is no exact timeline, but with the laws being passed, it is set to happen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With more regions getting access to the game on iOS devices, one has to wonder which other countries will follow. It would largely depend on player base numbers.

If the player count is not high enough, there would be no point in pursuing Apple to allow Fortnite downloads on iOS devices. Ultimately, the outcome will depend on Apple’s willingness to allow it to happen and each country’s laws.

Nevertheless, 2025 is a promising year for iOS players. With Japan and Brazil next in line to gain access to the title, more regions could follow. To be fair, the lawsuit just ended, and it could be a while before we see any new countries gaining access to the game on iOS.

Ad

For the time being, this is a brilliant start and has given hope to a lot of players who've been locked out of the game since 2020.

While not everyone will regain access to Fortnite on iOS, the few who have received it will undeniably help boost player count and, in turn, revenue.

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More