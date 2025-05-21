How to get Fortnite on iPhone in EU

Fortnite on iPhone is officially back after nearly five years, and if you reside in the US, you can download it via the App Store. If you live in the EU, you already know that you can access the game via Epic Games Store and AltStore. This can be a tad confusing if you are new to the EGS ecosystem, especially on mobile.

Nevertheless, downloading Fortnite on iPhone in the EU is easier than you think. With hundreds, if not thousands, of layers returning, this is the perfect time to jump in.

Note: A list of compatible devices (iPhones and iPads) has not yet been provided.

Note: A list of compatible devices (iPhones and iPads) has not yet been provided.

How to download and play Fortnite on iPhone in the EU

There are a few steps involved in the process of downloading Fortnite on iPhone in the EU, and it is very easy to execute even if you are a first-timer. Just remember that you need to meet these three prerequisites before you can download the game:

You must pass Apple’s region check for European Union customers (This is a check from Apple to verify that you live where you live).

Your device must be on iOS 17.6 or higher (iOS 18.5 could be the new requirement, as it is the latest build)

You must be using the Safari browser.

If the above checks out, you can proceed to download the title. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Download Epic Games Store via fortnite.com/download

You will be prompted, stating your device isn’t set up to allow marketplaces by “Epic Games.”

When this happens, go to the top of the Settings, tap the banner that says “Allow Marketplace from Epic Games.”

Re-open the browser and return to the window you were on.

Press “Install," then on the next screen, tap “Install App Marketplace.”

Tap “Continue” on the confirmation pop-up.

Select the Fortnite app and tap “Install.”

If you've done everything correctly, the download will start, and soon enough, you will be able to play Fortnite on iPhone.

Note that you cannot download the game from the App Store unless you reside in the US.

