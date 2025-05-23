How to get Burnoff skin in Fortnite for free

The Burnoff skin in Fortnite has been released to celebrate the long-awaited return of Fortnite Mobile on iOS in the United States. After years of legal battles between Apple and Epic Games, the mobile version of the game is finally back on iPhones and iPads in select regions. To mark this major event, Epic Games has decided to release this cosmetic item for free, not just for iOS, but for all mobile platforms. This special giveaway is part of the new Galactic Battle season, which already has plenty of content and free rewards.
On that note, here’s how you can unlock the Burnoff skin in Fortnite for free.
How to redeem the Burnoff skin in Fortnite for free
The Burnoff skin in Fortnite features a slick biker-style outfit, complete with a black leather jacket, red flame accents, and a matching red-and-black helmet (which can be removed). It’s a bold, standout design that looks great while exploring the Fortnite map.
To claim the Burnoff skin in Fortnite, all you need is a mobile device. You simply have to download the game and log into your Epic Games account, and the outfit will be added to your in-game inventory immediately.
For Android users, the game is available worldwide through the Epic Games Launcher, but is not listed on the Play Store. On the other hand, Fortnite Mobile is only available in the US and EU versions of the App Store for iPhone and iPad users. However, you can play the game on Apple devices from any country using Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Fortnite Mobile supports cross-progression, so once you unlock the Burnoff skin through a mobile device, you can use it on any of the platforms. Do note that the last day to unlock the skin is June 17, 2025. Once this date passes, the skin is not expected to return, not even in the Item Shop for purchase, as it's an event-exclusive skin.
That's everything you need to know about the new Burnoff skin in Fortnite.
