Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes: Mandalorian Jetpack, NPCs, and Outfit 

As per the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes, it has been confirmed that the forthcoming update will focus on Mandalorians. This faction within the Star Wars universe is one of the most fearsome and well-known. These warriors live by a strict code of honor and are among the best bounty hunters in the galaxy.
Based on official information provided by Epic Games, we know of a few new additions coming to the game on May 22, 2025. The loot pool and tactics will experience a shift in the force, so to speak. That said, let's get into the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes.
Everything you need to know about Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes
Before we dive into the upcoming content, note that this is the second update of this season, and is likely the second last one as well. Based on the update dates, the last one is due on May 29, 2025. With that out of the way, here's what we can expect to see added on May 22, 2025.
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
Mandalorian weapons
Two classic Mandalorian weapons will be added to the loot pool – The Amban Sniper Rifle and the new dual-wield WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols. It will switch up combat to an extent, especially since akimbo weapons are always deadly at point-blank range. Teammates will also be able to provide overwatch using the dreaded Amban Sniper Rifle.
Mandalorian jetpack
With Mandalorians coming into focus, you will be able to use their jetpacks in battle once the update goes live. Much like last time, you should be able to stay airborne and shoot at opponents.
Mandalorian NPCs
As per the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes, once the update is live, players will be able to recruit Mandalorian NPCs. There will be four types: Heavy, Scout, Supply, and Medic. Each NPC type will have an ability that will aid players in combat. Based on what class of NPC you pick, the perk will reflect accordingly.
Mandalorian Outfit
Lastly, as per the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes, a new Mandalorian Outfit is coming to the game. It will be listed in the Item Shop after update v35.20 goes live.
That is about everything we know about the Fortnite Galactic Battle (May 22, 2025, update) early patch notes. If you're based in the US or EU, you can now play on iOS devices as well.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- Where to find Darth Vader in Fortnite and how to recruit him
- Fortnite's Darth Vader AI voice causes legal trouble as SAG-AFTRA files charges