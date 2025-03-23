Is Ready or Not available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

VOID Interactive's tactical shooter, Ready or Not, is popular for its realistic tactical combat mechanics, earning a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam. Since its release on December 13, 2023, it has remained exclusive to the PC platform. That said, Ready or Not is currently unavailable on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles. Despite being nearly two years old though, it has started gaining traction, thanks to recent sales during which it was available for half the price.

This article explores the possibility of Ready or Not being released on consoles.

Ready or Not on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: Possibilities explored

Ready or Not is a tactical first-person shooter where players take on the role of elite SWAT officers dealing with hostile situations in different scenarios. The game is set in an urban environment.

Reado or Not emphasizes realism, requiring players to strategize, utilize non-lethal options, and think out of the box instead of straightforward gunplay. It has both a single-player campaign and co-op multiplayer options.

Ready or Not has five game modes:

Barricaded Suspects : A high-risk mode where armed suspects have taken hostages. Players must eliminate threats and rescue the civilians.

: A high-risk mode where armed suspects have taken hostages. Players must eliminate threats and rescue the civilians. Raid : An aggressive mode where enemies are heavily armed and will not surrender, the concept is similar to Barricaded Suspects.

: An aggressive mode where enemies are heavily armed and will not surrender, the concept is similar to Barricaded Suspects. Active Shooter : A fast-paced scenario where players must stop an ongoing active shooter threat.

: A fast-paced scenario where players must stop an ongoing active shooter threat. Bomb Threat : A strictly time-bound mode where players must locate and defuse bombs while securing the area from armed hostiles.

: A strictly time-bound mode where players must locate and defuse bombs while securing the area from armed hostiles. Hostage Rescue: A fast-paced game mode where players must breach and clear locations to safely extract hostages.

Also read: Does Ready or Not have controller support?

As mentioned, the game is available exclusively on PC and VOID Interactive has not announced any plans to develop console versions for the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. However, the recent surge in its popularity has sparked speculation about potential console releases.

Currently, the title is doing well on Steam, with tens of thousands of daily concurrent players. Thus, the developers could plan a console version to expand the playerbase, although this is merely speculation. For now, players are advised to follow the game's official channels for updates.

