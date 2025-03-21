Ready or Not crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes

The Ready or Not crashing on PC error disrupts players' attempts to enjoy an uninterrupted playthrough. This ongoing issue leads to random crashes during gameplay. Unfortunately, VOID Interactive has yet to acknowledge this problem, as it continues to occur in the game's latest update.
This article will discuss possible fixes and reasons for this Ready or Not crashing on PC error.
Note: The fixes provided in this article serve as workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone.
Possible reasons for Ready or Not crashing on PC error
The Ready or Not crashing on PC error may be caused by corrupt game files or hardware issues, which can be resolved through troubleshooting and potential repairs.
Potential fixes for Ready or Not crashing on PC error
1) Close background applications
Sometimes an application running in the background can cause the Ready or Not crashing on PC error. You can fix this by disabling the unnecessary background programs on your Windows PC. Here's how:
- Head to the Windows search option in the taskbar.
- Search settings and hit enter.
- In settings look for the apps section.
- Select an app from the installed app options.
- Head to the background apps permissions tab.
- Select never from the options.
2) Disable anti-virus
You can temporarily disable your system's anti-virus software to fix the Ready or Not crashing PC error. Restart the game and see if it runs smoothly. If it does, you can add an exception to the game's installation folder to allow Ready or Not to run without compromising your system's security, allowing the anti-malware service to function as usual.
3) Start the game with admin rights
Try starting the game with admin privileges to fix the Ready or Not crashing on PC error. Here's how you can do that:
- Search for the game files on File Explorer.
- Input C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Ready Or Not and hit enter.
- Select compatibilities and properties by right-clicking on the ReadyorNot file.
- Select run this program as an administrator.
- Launch the game to see the changes.
That concludes our list of possible solutions for the Ready or Not crashing error on PC. Follow Sportskeeda for more news and guides.
